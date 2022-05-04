Huge opportunities in DRC market: ZimTrade

Michael Tome

Business Reporter

A diversified section of Zimbabwe manufacturers and horticulture producers are set to embark on an outward seller mission to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to explore opportunities as the country seeks to widen its export markets, ZimTrade has revealed.

Earmarked for May 18–20, the mission seeks to promote Zimbabwe’s product visibility and potentially avail local exporters with a chance to enter a lucrative market in the central African country.

According to ZimTrade, the outward seller mission to Lubumbashi is a follow-up trade promotion activity to the one held last year, where participating companies recorded over US$13 million in orders.

On the impending visit, participating companies will be drawn from food producing sectors, building, construction, mining, and engineering services.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and horticultural products are some of the low-hanging fruits for the DRC market.

FMCG in particular has huge potential given that the Lubumbashi manufacturing sector is yet to catch up with some industrialised cities on the continent and thus relies on processed food imports from across the world.

According to ZimTrade, local products such as sweets, yogurt, biscuits, cheese, tinned foods, peanut butter, honey, sugar, cooking oil, soap, washing powder can successfully compete well in Lubumbashi.

The horticulture sector on the other hand provides huge opportunities for local producers as fresh produce in Lubumbashi and Kinshasa is sourced from markets as far as Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Thus Zimbabwe’s market gardening products including fruits, have the potential to establish well in the DRC market.

Lubumbashi’s proximity to Zimbabwe makes it easier and inexpensive for local companies to export goods and transport them easily by road or air.

“Lubumbashi, is the third-largest city in DRC, located 1 038km from Harare on the country’s south-eastern border with Zambia, making it ideal for all types of freight. With regards to the targeted market, Lubumbashi presents a lucrative market for Zimbabwean products,” said ZimTrade in their April issue.

Other sectors targeted by the mission include agricultural implements, protective wear, and information, communication technologies equipment, and services.

The provision of accessories and services in the construction sector also has potential, given the booming construction business in the DRC’s third-largest city.

“Services offered in the building and construction sector, including engineering services also have potential in Lubumbashi. Contractors already have high regard for Zimbabwean products, which are considered strong and reliable and local producers can ride on this to increase exports.

“Lubumbashi is modernising, several construction projects are seen throughout the city and these show huge potential for Zimbabwe products,” said ZimTrade

Zimbabwean products with potential include door frames, window frames, floor tiles, fence, roofing tiles, bricks, PVC pipes, door frames, gum poles, timber, fasteners, bathroom boutique products, and electrical products.

The mission intends to drive local brand awareness, generate new market leads, form new partnerships, and showcase domestic products.

Over the years, ZimTrade has organised several outward seller missions to create seamless business synergies between Zimbabwean companies and buyers from the region and beyond.