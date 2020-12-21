How to ruin Christmas premières

JOHANNESBURG. — While for many people this Christmas will be a time for fun and cheer, seasoned TV and film star Clementine Mosimane will use it to remember two family members she lost recently.

Like many South Africans who have lost their loved ones in the past nine months to different circumstances, including Covid-19, Mosimane’s uncle and brother died in September but their deaths are not related to the deadly virus.

The 55-year-old explains that due to the passing of the two close relatives, the family has decided to spend Christmas together at her uncle’s place.

“My family is not complete. It is our first Christmas without them. It is a time to reflect for us. Even if I wanted to travel I’m scared because the country is in the middle of a second wave.”

Despite all this, Mosimane is making moves in the industry and she shares her excitement with Sowetan about her new role in the three-part TV series How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. The series premiered last Wednesday on Netflix.

The seasoned actress who started the year on a good note with the release of the film Poppie Nongena and also appearing in the BET show Black Tax. The actress, who has appeared in many TV and film productions since 1984, starring alongside the likes of Busi Lurayi, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Nandi Nyembe, Thando Thabethe, Desmond Dube and Charmaine Mtinta. In the series, Mosimane portrays the role of Dineo, a loving mother and wife who has her own issues. She explains that How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is a beautiful South African story that looks at how families come together during Christmas but the excitement is short-lived when the prodigal daughter Tumi ruins her sister’s wedding plans.

“You know Christmas is very special to us (black people). This is the time that we enjoy our 13th cheque and we spend time together as family after many months away. The story is full of twists and turns with the wedding involved but at the end love conquers all. Dineo is looking forward to her daughter’s wedding but there is a family member who makes her life a living hell.” In the series, she is the mother to the bride played by Thando Thabethe. Mosimane urges South African families to come together and enjoy an authentic local story that everyone can identify with.

Mosimane, who has been as busy as a bee this year, appearing in various shows, including SABC2’s hit drama series Lithapo.

Mosimane says she does not have the secret for longevity, except putting God first in everything she does. — Sowetan.