How passion, ingenuity can foment strong legacy

Business Reporter

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in getting up every time we do”.

The above quote from Confucius, one of the ancient Chinese philosophers aptly describes the journey that one of Zimbabwe’s fast-emerging young businessmen, Mr Christopher Togaraseyi traversed to earn a slot in the construction sector.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur, who is at the helm of Togaraseyi Projects, is an example of what passion combined with ingenuity can do to foment a powerful legacy for generations to come.

From a mere eager and enthusiastic youngster who returned home to contribute to the country’s economic development after failing to get opportunities in the US, Mr Togareseyi now heads a home-grown construction company with 400 employees.

For his efforts in creating employment and contributing to the construction sector, Mr Togaraseyi was recently named the Overall Outstanding Entrepreneurial Chief Executive Officer — Platinum Winner by Zimbabwe’s CEOs Network.

That accolade also earned him a board member position within the same organisation at an event held in Victoria Falls a fortnight ago.

“It is humbling to be rewarded for your passion. I love constructing imposing structures and houses, matched with beautiful aesthetics,” he expressed in an interview recently.

From the time the company was started in 2011, Togaraseyi Projects has immensely contributed to Zimbabwe’s architectural excellence by coming up with defining structures that have earned his business outfit a slot in the construction sector.

Togaraseyi Projects offers architectural and construction services for domestic and commercial sectors in and around Zimbabwe. Driving through the affluent northern suburbs of Harare, some of the breathtaking structures of various shapes and sizes were constructed by Togaraseyi Projects, while some are still under the formulation stages.

To date, the company has worked on several projects that include cluster houses, flats, a hotel in Nyanga and 2 800 square metres processing plant.

These buildings, particularly residential ones, are a marvellous concoction of tumbling and irregular granite and other expensive materials — all held captive in a resilient dance of weight, light and gravity.

Togaraseyi Projects can lay claim to some of the magnificent designs that have changed Harare’s landscape and its environs, creating aesthetic and panoramic views.

“We pride ourselves in having played our part in constructing not only structures, but homes for several individuals and families across,” he said.

Mr Togaraseyi added that his organisation had over the years come up with lively structures that have inspired other players to follow suit.

However, he noted that despite the journey that Togaraseyi Projects have traversed, the sector has not been moribund, but it has been growing with speed, requiring the team to be constantly on its feet in line with emerging global trends.

“From the time that we entered the construction industry a lot has changed. We now have to deal with a lot of issues, including advising our clients of emerging global environmental trends that may contribute or hinder the incorporation of certain aesthetics’.

The country’s construction sector has also not been left behind.

“One thing that I am happy about is that the country is doing a lot in the construction industry, from educating players in the sector on the regulations they need to possess, and creating opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs eager to grow,” Mr Togareseyi remarked.

Having worked with several private partners, gaining experience and respect, Mr Togareyi says he is now ready to work with both the Government and the private sector in housing provision in line with Vision 2030.

“We are happy with the initiatives that the Government is making to avail housing for all through different vehicles, which are happy to contribute to the private sector. Such commitments call for all of us to put our hands on the deck and contribute towards such a noble initiative,” the young chief executive officer enthused.

Housing delivery is one of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) pillars.

The trajectory towards the attainment of Vision 2030 revolves around providing human settlements, which meet the aspirations of the Zimbabwean people while addressing affordability and modernisation aspects.

Under this pillar, NDS1 is expected to deliver 220 000 housing units by 2025, through collective efforts from stakeholders and all parties involved in human settlements delivery.

This will in turn massively contribute to overall economic growth in line with NDS 1, a five-year economic blueprint that runs from 2021-2025, which President Mnangagwa launched in November 2020.

Already hundreds of houses have since been built under this initiative.

“We are also ready to partner with local authorities, banks and other like-minded and progressive organisations that want to see the country prosper through infrastructural development.”

Looking into the future, Mr Togareseyi believes the outfit is now ready to fly the Zimbabwean flag high by spreading its business tentacles into neighbouring countries.