Herentals Queens in another routine victory

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

HERENTALS notched another victory in the Zimbabwe Women’s Football League when they dismissed Correctional Queens 2-0 at Motor Action Sports Club over the weekend.

The Students striker Maud Mafuruse scored the brace that made the difference.

Herentals have 52 points from 18 matches. They are still unbeaten in the 14-team league.

At Nyamauru ground in Mutare, Harare Queens beat the hosts Faithdrive Academy 2-1. Harare City skipper Rudo Neshamba and Rachel Mutseneki scored for the council side while Bethel Kondo pulled one back for the home team.

Yadah were the weekend’s biggest winners with a 4-1 thrashing of Mutare City Rovers Queens at Yadah ground. Lisa Sagiya scored a double while Lucy Gendi and Miriam Ali scored the other goals. Eunice Kasarera was on target for the visiting side.

Results:

Herentals Queens 2, Correctional Queens 0; Faithdrive Academy 1, Harare City Queens 2; Conduit Soccer Academy 1 – 2 Chipembere Queens; Conduit Soccer Academy 1, Chipembere Queens 2; MSU Queens 3, Scorpion Queens 0 (walkover); Yadah Queens 4, Mutare City Rovers Queens 1.