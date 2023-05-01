Head-on claims four lives
Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
Four people lost their lives when a Isuzu single cab collided with a bus along the Banket-Mazvikadei strip road around 4pm yesterday.
The vehicle is said to have been coming from Banket where the occupants had gone to collect the body of a deceased relative from a mortuary.
It collided with a Pan African Mine bus claiming the lives of the said four on the spot.
The injured were taken to Banket Hospital where their conditions were said to be critical.
