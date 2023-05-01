  • Today Mon, 01 May 2023

Head-on claims four lives

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Four people lost their lives when a Isuzu single cab collided with a bus along the Banket-Mazvikadei strip road around 4pm yesterday.

The vehicle is said to have been coming from Banket where the occupants had gone to collect the body of a deceased relative from a mortuary.

It collided with a Pan African Mine bus claiming the lives of the said four on the spot.

The injured were taken to Banket Hospital where their conditions were said to be critical.

