Harare travel company loses US$78 000 to robbers

Crime Reporter

Two armed robbers raided a travel agency in Harare before stealing a bag containing US$78 000 cash on Saturday .

The robbers who were armed with knives attacked two victims as they were preparing to go and deposit the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on June 3, 2023 at Satguru Travels in which two unknown suspects who were armed with knives and pepper spray attacked two victims who were preparing to go and deposit some money at the bank before stealing a bag containing US$78 000 and three cellphones.

“Anyone with information is to report at any nearest Police station,” he said.

