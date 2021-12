Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

Embattled Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume who has pending criminal cases of corruption has been suspended by Government as councillor on allegations of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, and willful violation of the law.

Councillor Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa is the Acting Mayor.

Mafume stands accused of arranging the allocations of Westlea stands to his sister and secretary at his law firm as well as bribing a potential key witness in the matter.