Harare man robbed of car by passengers

The man was robbed of his Toyota Spacio after giving a lift to three men.

Jeremiah Mudonha

A Harare man was robbed of his motor vehicle by three people he had picked at Mbudzi Roundabout yesterday.

Langton Mapenzauswa (47) said he was driving his Toyota Spacio at midnight when he unsuspectingly offered transport rides to the three suspects who appeared to be stranded.

They told him they were going to Ushewokunze suburb in Waterfalls, Harare.

One of the suspects took the front passenger seat as the other two occupied the back seat.

At some point along Crest Road, one of the suspects asked to be dropped, prompting Mapenzauswa to stop the vehicle.

In a sudden turn of events, the suspect on the front passenger’s seat engaged the neutral gear and before Mapenzausawa could fathom what was happening, he was grabbed by the throat by one of the suspects seated on the back seat.

The third suspect pointed a knife on Mapenzauswa’s neck, threatening to kill him if he resisted.

Before assuming control of the vehicle, the suspects pulled Mapenzauswa to the back seat and tied both his hands on his back using the safety belt cut from the car.

Mapenzauswa was later thrown off the vehicle at some open space in Southlea Park before the suspects disappeared with his vehicle.

Also stolen were his A21S Itel cellphone, cash US$40 and personal documents.

The matter was reported at Southlea Park police office.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said: “We appeal for information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits and the recovery of this stolen vehicle, a silver grey Toyota Spacio registration number AFM 4197.”

Police have been on record warning motorists against picking passengers, a practice that often results in them falling prey to robbers who pretend to be genuine transport-seekers.