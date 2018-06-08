Harare City target ZPC Kariba scalp

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

HARARE City are expecting to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face in-form ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Nyamhunga tomorrow.The Sunshine Boys are coming from two straight defeats at the hands of Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders and have been going down the table.

They will be without defenders Takudzwa Chimwemwe, who is with the senior national team in South Africa, and Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye who lost his two-month old baby.

Mark Harrison, the team coach, said they have been working on some of their errors.“We have managed to work on our mistakes which were mainly individual and we now hope to go and bring back a positive result.

“We could have won our last game but we will not focus on that but on the upcoming game against ZPC Kariba who are performing well.

‘’The team is very confident, we know the field is not one of the best but we will make sure they chase the game.

‘’We are aware that we have a right back crisis but we will do the best we can.

“We need to eliminate individual errors for us to do better.’’

The same sentiments were echoed by the team’s goalkeeper, Ryan Harrison, who has conceded five goals in the last two matches.

“We are looking forward to a competitive encounter and we hope to bounce back. We need to be positive and I believe the guys have gathered enough confidence now and we need to win,’’ said Ryan.