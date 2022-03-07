Uncategorised

Harare City gets new fire tenders

The Herald

The Harare City Council has been given five new fire tenders by one of its partners, the municipality’s spokesperson, Michael Chideme said on Friday.

Chideme said the donation came from Operation Florian, and would complement the local authority’s current fleet of fire tenders, and also enhance the council’s capacity to respond to fire accidents.

“The city has always been getting support from its partners from the UK and from Peter Lobel. Each of these vehicles have the capacity to carry 1800 litres of water,” he said.

Chideme said the city was working to have adequate fire tenders.

“The city is now working to get to the ideal number of fire tenders of 25. Efforts are underway to get more,” he said.

Before receiving the latest equipment, the City Council was reportedly operating with 10 fire tenders, and just four fire stations against the minimum requirement of 10.

The four fire stations are in Belvedere, Kuwadzana, Waterfalls and Greendale. – New Ziana

