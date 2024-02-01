Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

Chief Chundu, Senator Abel Mbasera, said the Second Republic was fulfilling its commitment to rehabilitating the important highway.

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

THE long-awaited widening and upgrading of the 352-kilometre Harare-Chirundu highway has started with all the contractors on site.

The upgrade has seen two of the five contractors identified to undertake the project, now opening detours in preparation for main road closures in the impending works.

Bitumen World and Tensor Systems, the two companies that took equipment on-site last year, have started working on the temporary routes.

Tensor Systems has set up base at Mapinga 60km west of Harare where delivery of road-making equipment is in progress.

Mr Enerst Mehlomakhulu, who is employed to drive imported cars from Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam said the latest development signalled a new beginning in his career.

“We are happy that the upgrade of the road has commenced. The state of the road had deteriorated and was now risky to travellers.

“As drivers who drive imported vehicles from Tanzania, we thank the Government for this road upgrade,” he said.

Another driver, Mr Sebastian Moyo said the road upgrade was long overdue as the bad state of the road was causing damage to vehicle suspensions.

Patrick Rangwani (31) who resides near the Tensor camp, said he was hopeful about securing employment with the contractor.

Mrs Erica Banda, who runs a restaurant at Mapinga said the camp had started providing business for her and other businesspersons.

Zvimba Rural District Council chief executive, Mr Enias Chidhakwa said the completion of the road upgrade would improve movement in the area.

The highway covers at least 100km of the district and over 200km in Hurungwe.

Hurungwe RDC acting chief executive, Ms Felistus Muteta said the upgrading and widening of the road was going to see reduced road traffic accidents.

In 2017, 43 people perished after a King Lion bus was involved in an accident in the Nyamakate area.

“Everyone was waiting for this development and we are optimistic that the contractors will meet their set timelines,” said Mr Clayton Mhonyera.

A Magunje resident and commuter omnibus driver, Mr Kings Mushongahande said the Karoi-Chinhoyi stretch, which has too many potholes and eroded edges, was very difficult to navigate and was in need of urgent attention.

“We are glad as the community that the road is now getting attention as it was past its lifespan,” said Chief Chundu.

“A lot of accidents that occurred on this stretch were mainly a result of its bad state.”

Provincial roads director, Engineer Simbarashe Gomo, said works scheduled from last year stalled due to procurement processes but works were progressing well as contractors had moved on site.

“Each of the five contractors that worked on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, managed to conduct preliminary processes in line with the Procurement Act.

“They conducted site reconnaissance on tentative sections given by the Government to prepare their bills. These are now being used for procurement processes.”

Bitumen World has set a camp at Dins Business Centre near the Nyamakate area along the Harare-Chirundu Highway where it will start its allocated stretch.

All five contractors conducted site reconnaissance in March last year.

The other three contractors that have been contracted to work on the road are Fossil, Masimba, and Exodus and Company.

All the companies successfully worked on the 585km Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, which almost complete.

The Harare-Chirundu stretch on the North-South Corridor, links Zimbabwe to South Africa, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

The scope of works includes upgrading the Harare-Chirundu Highway to the same standards as the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road, which is also a SADC standard.