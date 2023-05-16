Handball season gets underway

Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING the successful staging of the handball Open Season tournament over the weekend in Masvingo, the Zimbabwe Handball Federation has indicated that regional leagues will get underway this month.

The tournament featured men’s and women’s clubs from various provinces.

The men’s section was won by Ajax from Bulawayo and Manyame Sparrows emerged winners in the women’s category.

ZHF secretary-general, Edson Chirowodza said the Northern, Eastern, Southern and Central regions are expected to begin their league competition on May 20.

They will conclude their games with the National League Championships in November featuring the top two teams from each region.

However, Chirowodza said the Northern Region is likely to have four teams as they have more clubs.