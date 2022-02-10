GWM’s P Series shakes bakkie market in Zimbabwe

the GWM P Series sold 20 plus units last month, making it one of the top-selling bakkies in the country.

Almost a year after its local launch, here in Zimbabwe, the GWM P Series has become a popular bakkie on the local bakkie market.

With its highly aggressive pricing and technology-laden specifications, the bakkie drew the interest of keen Zimbabweans looking to invest in the most popular body style in all of the land.

Just last month alone, the P Series sold 20 plus units, making it one of top-selling bakkies in the country. This is, of course, no easy feat, given that our people are usually dead set on purchasing from brands that they are familiar with. Case in point: Toyota (Hilux), Ford (Ranger), Nissan (Navara), and the likes. But the GWM? That one is rather strange. It does start making some good sense when you take time to think about it.

Perceived value for money

The P Series line-up consists of 16 models, headlined by the double cab LT 4×4 automatic model. Retailing for US$56 000, the bakkie is fitted with all the bells and whistles associated with a top model. It is better equipped than many of its more expensive rivals. At the price, the bakkie is cheaper than both the Ranger 2.2 TDCi double cab 4×4 XLS auto and Hilux 2.4 GD-6 double cab 4×4 Raider auto – its direct rivals.

“Neither Ford nor Toyota can match GWM for what they have put forth, and consumers have picked up on that; hence the impressive sales run that the P Series have been on since launching in Zimbabwe. The perceived value you receive is immediately noticeable when you enter the cabin. There is a decent blend of soft-touch materials and plastics, but there is no sense that GWM took any shortcuts,” said Walter Chengeta a top bakkie sales person who is now the product executive for bakkies with Zimoco. Chengeta is a bakkie expert having sold Isuzus and Ford Rangers before with his previous employers

Then, of course, you have the added benefit of it being fitted with a varied host of tech and features. The P Series double cab LT 4×4 is equipped with a surround-view camera with park distance control, lane departure warning and assist, leather seats with the fronts featuring heaters, and climate control. These are only a few items on the impressive features list. However, while impressive, accessing many of these features require users to delve into the extensive – and sometimes confusing – menu list. It takes a little patience and a while to get used to it, and the driving aids revert to their default settings when the bakkie is switched off.

A concern the test team had with the bakkie was the long-term usability of the many technologies. Though impressive now, how will the P Series and its many features withstand the test of time? Will it, in five years, be just as efficiently functional as now, or will it succumb to the negative stereotyping around products coming from China?

Driving experience

GWM has hit the sweet spot with their new P-Series bakkie in Zimbabwe. Deep down in the heart, everyone desires to own a bakkie – and a good one at that, but the segment-leading Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger is simply out of reach for most people.

At first, one would think a Chinese bakkie would not hold up a good fight against the bakkie kings, yet in recent months, the carmaker is moving numbers challenging the Ranger and Isuzu’s D-Max.

Now here is a bakkie, packed to the rafters with convenience goodies simply as standard kit and with a much friendlier price.

Besides the fact that it is almost luxurious in the cabin, spacious, and has a comfortable yet capable, suspension setup making any road undulations almost unnoticeable for rear passengers, it is the advanced tech I truly like most.

Just a couple of the highlights include the retractable rear-step in the tailgate that makes climbing into the loadbay so easy. And then the nifty safety camera tech when you come you are about to turn at a stop street or traffic light. The camera not only shows you how close you are to the kerb but also your immediate surroundings. I am very keen to hear from our readers what the reliability is like in the long run, but this bakkie seems one of the most underrated vehicles of the year, for sure.

In summary

The GWM P Series has been quite a revelation in the local market. Gone are the days that you have to pay an arm and a leg for a half-decent bakkie with enough tech and features you can write home about. With its aggressive pricing and impressive list of features, it has garnered the interest of Zimbabweans from all walks of life, and it shows positively in how consumers receive the bakkie.

One thing GWM has thought about is the stepladder that has been incorporated into the tailgate lid. Not only does it ease entry and exit, especially for the ladies, but it enhances the P Series as a well thought out bakkie.

The P Series line-up comes standard with a three-year or 100 000km service plan and a warranty of the same period.

Call Zimoco on 0242-885329/30 for a test drive