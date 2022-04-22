Gwebi College commissions dairy parlour

Herald Reporter

Gwebi Agricultural College will empower local communities on better management of herd health and training on the concept of rearing rural cattle for commercial purposes, Vice President Chiwenga said.

His speech was read by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka during the commissioning of the dairy parlour project, refurbished through the assistance of Zimplats.

This is part of Government’s thrust of developing citizens’ livelihoods. In the project the mining concern has invested US$500 000.

“The commissioning of this dairy project brings Gwebi Agricultural College a step closer towards becoming an Agricultural Centre of Excellence,” said VP Chiwenga through Minister Masuka.

“The whole of Mashonaland West province and Zimbabwe will benefit from this partnership between Zimplats and Gwebi Agricultural College, through skills development.

“This partnership resonates well with the recently launched curriculum, Agricultural Education for Development 5.0, where research, innovation and entrepreneurship pillars are key to the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, as propounded in the National Development strategy 1.”

VP Chiwenga reminded that in August last year President Mngagagwa launched the Zimplats / Palmline Investments joint venture cattle ranching and dairy project.

He said the objective is to augment the country’s commercial beef and dairy herd, increase milk and beef production, enhance technology and skills transfer, expand revenue generation streams, and positively impact community livelihoods, while demonstrating positive synergies between mining and agriculture sectors.

“Today’s event is, therefore, testament to that commitment by Zimplats, as the upgraded milking facility is set to support the dairy project launched by His Excellency, by providing temporary milking facilities for the dairy herd, while construction of the permanent dairy facility is underway.

“The upgrading project will also enhance Gwebi Agricultural College’s ability to generate revenue from the upgraded facilities, through increased commercial milk sales. It is gratifying to note that the college will also supply neighbouring communities with milk.

During the tour of the milking parlour, dignitaries were shown the 16-point milking machine that was purchased as part of this project, it has the capacity to milk 64 cows per hour and to milk three hundred cows per session.

“As part of the partnership agreement, Gwebi Agricultural College will empower local communities by taking groups from the community for training on better management of herd health, and for training on the concept of rearing rural cattle for commercial purposes.

“We were fortunate to witness some of those cows being milked, with each producing an average yield per cow per day of 12,5 litres, a number that I am advised is set to improve.

“Before the Zimplats intervention, the Gwebi dairy parlour had four milking points and only thirteen cows being milked,” said VP Chiwenga.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira commended the joint venture as part of the education 5.0 that seeks to build human skills competences.

He said this paves way for the reconfiguration of the human capital development that supports and delivers the needs of the industry as a way of developing the country.

Principal for Gwebi Agricultural College, Mrs Shupikai Sibanda said the project will augment the training of their students as well as farmer training.

On their assistance, Mr Alex Mhembere the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Zimplats Holdings said they believe in creating a sharing value in communities they operate and beyond.

House of Assembly member for Zvimba East constituency, Hon Tawanda Tungamirai, said the project would go a long way in developing the community.