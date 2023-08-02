Guzha back after long lay off with ‘Aikaka’

Kundai Marunya

Arts Correspondent

Theatre legend Daves Guzha will on August 8 return to the limelight with a one man play titled “Aikaka” after 15 years off stage, with hopes to revive a seemingly dying local theatre sector.

Guzha, whose last solo show was staged in 2008, has been focusing his energy on working with policy driven institutions at regional, continental and global level while also establishing and running the flagship Theatre In The Park (TITP).

His last one man play “The Two Leaders I Know” went global before being subsequently turned into a movie.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Guzha said the feeling of being back on stage was indescribable.

“It’s an indescribable feeling; one of elation, freedom and laced with anxiety as the break has been long,” he said. “The body and mind knows and tells me it’s the right thing to do. It’s therapeutic.”

Guzha said his return was not for a once-off show.

“Am here to stay,” said the multi-award-winning theatre guru. “My obligations of serving boards and policy driven institutions at continental, global and regional levels which was necessary albeit slowed down my own creativity are now done and over.

“Henceforth I am back to familiar territory which is much needed.”

Commenting on the state of local theatre, Guzha noted stagnation, part of it due to the absence of his generation’s active participation in theatre.

“There has been the occasional play which has made us stop and take notice, however I believe more could have been done in terms of script selection,” he said.

“On the front of audiences, we have not been deliberate in cultivating them and we must change our model if we have to go back and beyond to the dizzy heights of our past theatre when we had centre stage within the creative economy.

“I must say though watching Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi’s production “Zuva Crumbling” last week left me with a positive feeling that we are getting back to form, brick by brick.

“I also take note of the fact that my generation’s absence from practice has to some extent contributed to the stagnation as the impression created was that we are starting afresh or certain things have never been done before.”

“Aikaka” is Guzha’s concept, but written by celebrated scribes Stanley Makuwe, Tinashe Muchuri and Patience Phiri.

Explaining the title, veteran writer Memory Chirere said “Aikaka” is a typical Shona interjection.

“These interjections are short stand alone phrases often used to exclaim, showing delight or surprise,” he said. “‘Aikaka’ expresses the speaker’s utter surprise at the sudden turn of events or the sighting of the least expected things in life.

“It points at incongruence for example, when you see a man flying or when you see the hare chasing a dog! ‘Aikaka’ is packed with the emotional punch and shows that the speaker has suddenly noticed that he has to take immediate remedial action, opposite to what he intended.”

“Aikaka” will be staged at TITP which is situated in Harare Gardens from August 8 to August 12.

Guzha said the play will be shown to local audience this year with a possibility of exporting it to the international stage next year.

“Priority is the Zimbabwean audience, the continent and global audience next year,” he said. “The model is to ensure the production has a shelf life of two years.”

Local theatre was once a thriving sector with weekly shows at different venues across the country.

In Harare, venues such as TITP, Reps Theatre and the recently established Jason Mphepo Little Theatre has been staging shows, but not to their full potential once witnessed in the yesteryears when local plays enjoyed global attraction.

Venues outside Harare have been struggling to keep doors open with the renowned Coulthault Theatre in Mutare being run-down and mostly operating as a bar and music performance venue.

Ownership wrangles have seen Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo failing to stage any meaningful plays.