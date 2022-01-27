Grassroots Cricket get donation from Lord Taverners

Sports Reporter

GRASSROOTS Cricket have received a huge boost after a United Kingdom–based charity organisation delivered a consignment of cricket equipment to be used in their development efforts.

The organisation, which has touched many young lives in Zimbabwe through the sport of cricket, received a pleasant gift from an organistaion called the Lord’s Taverners.

“This letter is to confirm that our charity, the Lord’s Taverners, has sent a consignment of cricket equipment and clothing to the Grassroots Cricket Club, as a gift and is for use by Grassroots Cricket Club, for the sole purpose of developing the sport of cricket within Zimbabwe,” said David Pemberton, the organisation’s Sports Kit Recycling Project Manager.

“All the equipment and clothing has been sent as a donation to the Grassroots Cricket Club and it has been agreed by both parties, for their sole use in Zimbabwe.

“It is not intended for any other purpose. The donation consists of Cricket Clothing (Shirts, Trousers, Jumpers, Shorts); Cricket Equipment (Cricket Bats, Cricket Pads, Cricket Gloves, Cricket Helmets, Balls).

“The origins of all the items listed, have been kindly donated by cricket clubs, schools and members of the British public.”

Grassroots Cricket is a non-profit organisation harnessing the power of cricket to help transform young lives in vulnerable communities of Zimbabwe by providing life coaches, life skills and essential support

They are involved in raising funds, and collecting new and second-hand cricket gear, for distribution to Africa.

Last year they joined hands with former Zimbabwe international Eddo Brandes and ex-Australian Test cricketer Carl Rackemann to raise funds to support underprivileged children in this country.