‘Grab investment opportunities in Zimbabwe’

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The president of the Lebanese-Zimbabwean Friendship Association (LZFA) has called for investors from the Arab world to grab vast investment opportunities that have arisen with the advent of the Second Republic.

In a statement, the president of the (LZFA) Mr Ali Morad said there are opportunities in the fields of industry, agriculture, tourism, energy, health and education in Zimbabwe.

He said since President Mnangagwa assumed the presidency in 2017, the State developed a clear vision.

Mr Morad noted that Zimbabwe has been keen on providing a required legislative environment to improve the investment and business climate, in order to pave the way in legislative terms for a greater movement of the private sector and foreign investors during the coming period.

He stressed that Zimbabwe is considered one of the most important countries for investment in Africa, as it combines a culture of investment and transparent trade, a highly educated workforce, and appropriate economic policies for investment and trade.