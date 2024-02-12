Govt urged to incorporate patriotism in curriculum

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

POLITICAL lobby group, Progressive and Patriotic Citizens of Zimbabwe (PAPCOZ) has urged the Government to incorporate patriotism in the education curriculum to foster national unity irrespective of one’s political affiliations.

The group said patriotism must be integrated from elementary school to tertiary level so that people can love and be loyal to their country.

In an interview, PAPCOZ national chairman Mr Patson Murimoga said including patriotism in the curriculum will ensure national unity among all the citizens.

“We need to inculcate patriotism in every Zimbabwean citizen,” he said.

“If we teach our children patriotism they will be able to know where the country came from to where it is now and what the liberation war meant for Zimbabwe to be what it is now. People need to support their country and be loyal to it.

“Patriotism should be imparted in every Zimbabwean. Some foreigners come to Zimbabwe to see our resorts such as the Victoria Falls but our people go to the countries for vacation when they have not even visited our local sites.”

Mr Murimoga said Zimbabwe has a well-respected culture and some people were ignoring it yet it was the most powerful culture in Africa.

He said the Arch of the Covenant is in Zimbabwe and is very special which makes the country special.

“Young people are not aware of these issues that is why they need to be taught about Patriotism so that they know what it is like to be Zimbabwean and be proud and patriotic to their country,” Mr Murimoga.

“We are going to engage all stakeholders to ensure that we push for the incorporation of patriotism into the curriculum from Early Childhood Development (ECD) up to university. If a person is patriotic, we look at the legacy of the people who brought independence and the Second Republic.

“The main objective is to foster national unity despite our political affiliations. We might have different opinions and views but at the end of the day we are all Zimbabweans.”