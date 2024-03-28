Govt taking action against price increases

ZANU PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa chairs the Politburo meeting flanked by his deputies Cdes Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

THE Government is implementing a raft of measures to steady prices, arrest speculative activities and stabilise the exchange rate, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the 375th session of the Politburo yesterday, President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu PF’s First Secretary, said Government would ensure the country has a conducive business environment which is critical for Zimbabwe’s economic growth and stability.

“My Government is determined to implement responsive interventions towards arresting speculative activities, inflation, price increases and stabilising the exchange rate.

“Equally important, our home-grown innovative solutions and hard honest work remain critical to increasing production and productivity in every sector. This must see us continually improving the quality of life of our citizenry and ultimately realise Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

The periodic exchange rate movement emanating from the currency value mismatch between the Zimbabwean dollar and the United States dollar is creating distortions thereby fuelling price increases, but soon Government will introduce new measures to stabilise the currency including linking the exchange rate to hard assets such as gold and creating a currency board.

President Mnangagwa said under Zanu PF, Zimbabwe has remained a strong and resilient democratic state, never to give in to the whims of former colonisers and erstwhile forces, some of whom are behind the speculative behaviour dogging

the market.

“We are a country of unparalleled natural endowments. Our socio-economic development is irreversible. No one and nothing will reverse our development work and the gains we have realised to date,” he said.

The Government, he said, is putting in place necessary measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the El-Nino induced droughts.

“My Government will continue to roll out measures to address the negative effects of drought and climate change. I challenge the party to take the lead at the cell/village level to keep our grassroots updated and knowledgeable about the national climate action plan, including promoting conservation agriculture methods, as well as building resilience and adaptive capacities,” said President Mnangagwa.

The country has been experiencing unusual weather spells that have cast a dark cloud on the prospects of this year’s agriculture season.

The President commended the party leadership for successfully hosting the conference of Secretary Generals and Wings of Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa, which was recently held in the city of Victoria Falls.

The conference, President Mnangagwa said, was important in solidifying the revolutionary political perspectives and shared values in the region, including the independence of Southern Africa.

“I urge the party to reflect on the recommendations or outcomes of the conference, more so in view of advancing our regional socio-economic development and political agenda. We must keep our movements united, deepen regional integration and cooperation, as well as collaborate and defend our respective independence, freedoms and sovereignty. More importantly, it is in this month of March, that we set aside a special day for ourselves to celebrate Southern Africa’s Liberation Day,” said President Mnangagwa.

The party constitution, he added, is the founding platform on which all members must converge and find footing.

“Hence, as seasoned and experienced cadres, our service to the people must reflect leadership and guidance in the implementation of party policies, directives and resolutions. Let us be consistent and persistent in all our party policies, programmes and activities.

“Let me reiterate that our procedures, rules and regulations remain cardinal. Structures and every cadre of the party must seek to observe, respect and abide by our constitution. Tinotevera gwara remusangano,” he said.

He urged the party leadership to deliver on the promises made to the people during the campaigning period last year.

President Mnangagwa said: “On the development front, our individual and collective resolve across every structure of the party continues to fuel us to deliver on the promises we made to the people. This is the Zanu PF way, dating back to the period of our protracted armed struggle for liberation. The focus now and into the future is on the realisation of the aims and objectives of the party, particularly to advance the prosperity of our people and create conditions for wealth creation as well as broad-based empowerment.”

He applauded the leadership of Matabeleland North Province for organising the function to memorialise and immortalise the historic feat of the country’s gallant forebears, the Imbizo Regiment, at the 1893 battle of Pupu.

At the regional level, he said Zimbabwe continues to register successes in various subsectors, including in governance and leadership.

He congratulated Chief Fortune Charumbira for retaining the Pan-African Parliament presidency.

In the spirit of Pan-Africanism, he said Zimbabwe continues to support home-grown initiatives under SADC towards the attainment of lasting peace in the eastern and northern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique respectively.