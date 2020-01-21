Breaking News
Doctors agree to upgrade services after ...

Doctors agree to upgrade services after ...

Senior doctors who have been providing partial services and attending to emergency cases only since December have ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Govt takes climate change awareness campaign to Mash Central

21 Jan, 2020 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Govt takes climate change awareness campaign to Mash Central

The Herald

Nesia Mhaka in Guruve

Government has started the second phase of Climate Change Mainstreaming District Awareness Campaign in Mashonaland Province.

Officials from Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and other Government departments today launched the programme in Guruve. They will also go to Mbire, Muzarabani and Mt Darwin among other districts in Mashonaland Central.

The district awareness campaigns will be backed by training of vulnerable groups on climate change adaptation and the targeted will include women, people living with disabilities, youths and people living with HIV and Aids

The initiative came following the magnitude of climate change impacts and the need for Zimbabwe to ensure effective resilience of communities and socio-economic sectors.

This initiative was followed by a US$3 million-dollar grant from the Green Climate Fund, which the country received to strengthen climate change adaptation activities.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting