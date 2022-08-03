Govt suspends duty on bus imports

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has suspended duty in the importation of not more than 20 public service buses with effect from July 1, 2022.

This is contained in the Statutory Instrument (SI) 138 of 2022 titled Customs and Excise (Suspension) (Amendment) Regulation, 2022 in the recently released Government Gazette.

The SI was issued by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube in terms of Section 235 as read with Section 120 of the customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23: 02).

“Customs duty shall be suspended on the importation of public service buses imported by approved importers in terms of this section at a customs duty rate of zero percent,” reads the Gazette.

“An approved importer shall be allowed to import not more than 20 public service buses in any 12-month period beginning July 1, 2022. The secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development shall on case-by-case basis recommend to the Commissioner qualifying public service bus operators duly registered in terms of the Road Motor Transportation Act.”

Prof Ncube said a public service bus shall be admitted under suspension of duty only if the approved importer has furnished to the satisfaction of the commissioner.