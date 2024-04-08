Govt seeks nominations to honour deserving citizens

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will soon honour its outstanding citizens who have stood shoulders above the rest in discharge of their duties.

The Government is, therefore, seeking nominations for eligible and deserving citizens to be honoured for their sterling work towards serving the nation, as the Second Republic continues to bestow honour where it is deserved.

The awards are informed by the deliberate decision by the Government to honour inspirational role models, personalities and organisations, who render invaluable service to the people and place Zimbabwe on the global map.

President Mnangagwa last year honoured three individuals, including Dr Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in 2021, being the first to be honoured with the Order of The Great Zimbabwe Award in silver.

Ambassador Mary Mubi received the order of the Star of Zimbabwe in gold and Dr Agnes Mahomva received the order of the Star of Zimbabwe in silver for her successful coordination of the measures to combat Covid-19 across the country.

The First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation received the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award in gold, awarded for its philanthropic work which has seen her being recognised internationally for uplifting lives.

It has become part of the Second Republic’s thrust to honour both deserving living and fallen cadres.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said the closing date for the nominations is April 30.

“Government intends to award eligible and deserving Zimbabwean citizens across all our range of honours and awards. The individuals should be luminaries who meet the eligibility criteria for the award under which they are nominated.

“We are hereby inviting nominations of people, in your sector, eligible for conferment with any of the honours and awards of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Dr Rushwaya said that each nomination should be accompanied by a justification, in the form of a brief detailed profile, on the achievements for which the individual is deemed deserving of this special recognition and national honour.

A nomination could be in the form of a citation, which will be used when the individual is awarded the special honour or in the form of a relevant document which celebrates and immortalises the achievement for posterity. “Kindly note that this

recognition is to be bestowed by the State and nominees should therefore, together with the requisite qualities, outstanding and enduring achievements, be acclaimed undisputed leaders in the sector for which they are to be considered,” said Dr Rushwaya.

The Chief Secretary listed the honours and awards of Zimbabwe for which the public can select nominees and the criteria of eligibility for conferment.

The Order of The Great Zimbabwe to be conferred on Zimbabwe’s gallant sons and daughters, for their supreme sacrifice in connection with the liberation, survival and development of Zimbabwe.

The medal of the Order of the Great Zimbabwe is in silver to be conferred on any deserving local citizens.

There is also Royal Order of The Munhumutapa conferred in honour of brothers and sisters from the other states, for their exceptional sacrifice and commitment towards the liberation and well-being of Zimbabwe as a nation.

The Order of The Star of Zimbabwe series of medals, symbolises the yearnings and aspirations, which propel Zimbabweans in their quest to achieve the highest possible goals in the spheres of human endeavour and is thus a fitting honour and award for superlative achievements.

The Platinum Medal is conferred upon persons who distinguish themselves in the fields of politics and diplomatic service, as well as all declared national heroes.

The Gold Medal is conferred on persons who register exceptional performance in the field of public service, defence and security, while the Silver Medal is conferred on persons who distinguish themselves in the areas of academia and research, business and economics; and social services.

Furthermore, the Bronze Medal is conferred on eminent achievers in the area of arts, culture, sports and entertainment.

There is the National Historical Legacy Award conferred on Zimbabweans who have selflessly and relentlessly dedicated themselves to the preservation of Zimbabwe’s peace, order, sovereignty, integrity and unity, thereby fostering Zimbabwe’s socioeconomic development.

Besides these medals there are the bravery Awards, which at the top has the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, are awarded to members of the uniformed forces and civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of extreme peril. This is the highest award and as such will head the order of precedence in this category.

The Silver Cross of Zimbabwe (SCZ) is awarded to members of the uniformed forces and civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of great peril.

The Bronze Cross of Zimbabwe (BCZ) is awarded to members of the uniformed forces and civilians for acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.

In addition there are the Commendation Awards. The Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development is conferred for outstanding, transformative service in human capital development, that has opened up and achieved growth in new economic sectors while ensuring inclusivity.

The Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Commendation Award for Community Development, Peace Building and Fostering Unity is conferred for outstanding and consistent transformative service in the improvement of livelihoods at the community level, engendering peacemaking and fostering unity.

The Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo Commendation Award for Justice and Human Rights is conferred for the distinguished and consistent pursuit of justice and human rights for the greater good of humanity.

The Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award is conferred on those who have worked and dedicated their lives to the betterment of humanity through rendering humanitarian service. It recognises the spirit of humanism exhibited by the recipient while honouring the virtues of concern for the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of society.

The Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS) is conferred on members of the uniformed forces and civilians for meritorious service to Zimbabwe or humanity at large.

The Commendation Medal is conferred on any person for a commendable act of bravery, commendable service or continuous devotion to duty which deserves recognition.