Govt prioritises civil servants’ welfare

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

GOVERNMENT will continue providing non-monetised incentives to its workers and also constantly improve their salaries as they are the vital cog in the implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and the realisation of Vision 2030 to be an upper middle class economy, President Mnangagwa said.

While commissioning, 13 buses and 30 service vehicles for the Public Service Commission (PSC), at Morris Depot in Harare this morning, the President said incentives remain available for civil servants, and these include a sustainable transportation system and houses.

“My Government is constantly channelling resources towards improving the conditions of service for our public sector workers. The workers are indeed the most important resource that facilitates the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1); as we work

‘Towards a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Society by 2030’.

“Indeed, Government’s commitment to better the plight of its workforce is demonstrated by the recent award of United States dollar bonuses extended to civil servants. Ensuring a motivated, well looked after and productive workforce, which delivers quality and efficient public services, remains a key priority of my Government”.

The Second Republic has always prioritised the welfare of its workers and since the dawn of the New Dispensation Government has acquired buses on a yearly basis, houses have been built with a duty free car importation system for its workers.

“In March 2020, we were gathered at this same venue to commission 33 buses that were integrated into the Public Service Commission fleet. This followed the commissioning of the initial 25 buses in 2019. Today, for the third time in this New Dispensation, I am pleased to commission 13 more buses and 30 service delivery vehicles.

“Plans are underway for the procurement of an additional 100 buses. Government will continue to provide the much needed non-monetised benefits to civil servants in the form of subsidised transport, and to spur enhanced service delivery to our citizenry. Indeed, a sustainable transport model is a critical instrument for enhanced public service delivery,” the President said.