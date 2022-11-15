Govt distributes over 1000 computers in Midlands

Ivan Zhakata in ZHOMBE

Government, through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has distributed over 1 000 computers to more than 40 primary and secondary schools in all the constituencies in the Midlands province.

This was in fulfillment of school computer laboratories that were launched by Government through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services across the country.

Each school received 30 computers.

Among the schools that received the computers were Dendera High and Primary Schools, Kabaya Primary School, Hama High School, Njelele Secondary School, Karongwe Secondary School, Musikavanhu Secondary School, Mutimutema Primary School, Govo Primary School and Njelele Secondary School, among others.

Speaking at the handover ceremony which ran concurrently with the International Day for Universal Access to Information in Zhombe, POTRAZ director-general Dr Machengete said it was worrying to note that Zimbabwe was grappling to attain at least 2G in all parts of the country to enable universal access to basic telecommunications services.

“The developed world has moved to 5G and this ushered in the world of Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things,” he said.

“With the speed at which 5G technology is evolving, the technological gap between the developed and developing countries is widening much further and faster.

” That gap may take perpetuity to bridge and we will be left further behind if nothing is done.

“We have availed spectrum for 5G trials and are working on a comprehensive 5G roadmap. Furthermore, to ensure 5G cascades to remote parts, POTRAZ is funding the deployment of high-capacity fibre beginning with a 120km backbone link between Rutenga and Chikombedzi.”

Dr Machengete said they were making efforts to ensure everyone has access to information and to ensure no one is left behind.

“Our efforts are, however, but a drop in the ocean, compared to what is needed to be done in order to leap frog and close the digital divide. We, therefore, cannot go it alone. We need everyone to put their shoulders on the deck. There is need for a collaborative effort.”

District Schools Inspector for Kwekwe Mr Herbert Maziriri said the donation was a move towards the right direction for the country.

“We have received over 1000 computers,” he said.

“This is the right direction towards development in education. In education today, we have what we call the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) component which requires research among learners. It is my hope that these computers will assist our learners in research.

“They will also help our teachers to conduct research for curriculum skills development. For us to develop skills in education we need a lot of research. This initiative shows that we are now moving towards a right direction as a country.”

NetOne donated five computers to five secondary schools in Zhombe while TelOne donated sanitary pads and exercise books to five primary schools.