Govt applauds The Salvation Army for Chingwena Clinic

Chido Nyamuyaruka

Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development and Mudzi West Legislator Cde Magna Mudyiwa has applauded The Salvation Army for building a clinic which is expected to serve more than 500 rural villages in Mudzi district.

This is line with the national blue print, National Development Strategy 1 which aims to create sustainable goals anchored towards vision 2030.

Speaking at the official opening of Chingwena Clinic in Mudzi over the weekend, Cde Mudyiwa said The Salvation Army’s actions have been outstanding when it comes to serving communities.

“There are many churches in Zimbabwe but The Salvation Army is showing us genuine christianity by addressing human needs without discrimination,” said Cde Mudyiwa.

She called upon Zimbabweans to be peaceful ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections.

“We want prayers fellow Zimbabweans; let’s preserve our peace as we go for elections.”

Leader of the church in Zimbabwe Commissioner Wayne Bungay said Chingwena Clinic will provide primary healthcare to everyone irrespective of their colour, tribe, religion or political affiliation.

The US$380 000 clinic is the Army’s third clinic after Mazowe High School and Masiye Camp which are also serving communities with distinction.

The clinic is in Mudzi’s Ward 8 which has a population of 7584 people within 1236 households and 180 of those are people with disabilities.

Before the opening of Chingwena Clinic, the community would walk for about 20km to the nearest health facility.

Mudzi Rural District Council chairperson Mr Kudzai Madamombe described the clinic as a step towards Government’s vision 2030 which seeks to bring nearest clinics and clean water to the people.

Chief Nyamukohowo appreciated the work of The Salvation Army and asked Comm Bungay to do more in health and education in Mudzi District.