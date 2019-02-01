Govt allays Chiadzwa intrusion fears

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Government says the intrusion into a portal mining zone in Chiadzwa recently is not a threat to diamond operations in the area.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando yesterday said there is no basis to speculate on the identity of the intruders until police investigations were complete.

“On 19th January there was an intrusion of unidentified people who entered into the Portal A Mining area of Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company,” he said.

“They took with them tailings from dumps. For the record tailings are the residue of ore which would have been processed to extract diamonds and for which there is no value attached. This was an isolated incident which is being investigated by the police and which should not be viewed as a threat to diamond operations in Chiadzwa.”

He said police were handling the matter.

“Until investigations by the police are concluded there is no basis to speculate on the identity of the intruders and any speculation on such identity is premature,” Minister Chitando said.

He said security at the country’s diamond fields was tight.

“The security of our diamond fields is of the highest standard which fully meet Kimberly Process Certification Systems requirements and which we continue to review regularly to prevent any breaches,” he said.

“It is precisely because of this that the intruders could not get into the area which contains valuable ores and processed material.”

Minister Chitando said on a separate note 80 people had been dismissed from ZCDC.

“On a separate note completely unrelated to this incident there are about 80 people who have been dismissed from Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company over various disciplinary cases,” he said.