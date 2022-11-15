Government to charter flight for Region 5 Games

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT will charter a flight for the Team Zimbabwe delegation that is set to participate at the AUSC Region 5 Games in Malawi early next month.

The biennial regional Games will run from December 2 to December 11 in Lilongwe.

Team Zimbabwe is scheduled to leave for Malawi on November 28.

Chef de Mission Masimba Mutemaringa said the charter flight will have two return trips.

The delegation will return home in two batches with the athletes and officials that would have participated in earlier sporting codes such as swimming, taekwondo judo and boxing coming back first. The rest of the delegation will return home after the official closing ceremony on December 11.

“We are going to charter a flight to Malawi on the 28th. We are going to have the first group returning on the 7th of December that is the arrangement we have done with the charter flight. The second group will return on December 12,” said Mutemaringa.

Team Zimbabwe will start camp this Friday and the traveling athletes will be unveiled before departure.

Zimbabwe will be among the 10 countries that will take part in the Games and participate in 11 out of 12 sporting codes available.