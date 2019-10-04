Gold prices steady

04 Oct, 2019 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Gold prices steady

The Herald

Gold prices were little changed yesterday as investors awaited more data with which to gauge US economic health and that could influence further US Federal Reserve action on interest rates. Spot gold was steady at $1 498,89 per ounce, while US gold futures dipped 0,3 percent to $1 502,9 per ounce.

“After the sharp gains we are seeing some minor pullbacks on profit-booking, while sentiment in the gold market remains positive,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The precious metal jumped 1,4 percent on Wednesday after disappointing hiring by US private employers unnerved investors already concerned about slowing growth in the world’s largest economy. — Reuters.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting