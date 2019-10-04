Gold prices steady

Gold prices were little changed yesterday as investors awaited more data with which to gauge US economic health and that could influence further US Federal Reserve action on interest rates. Spot gold was steady at $1 498,89 per ounce, while US gold futures dipped 0,3 percent to $1 502,9 per ounce.

“After the sharp gains we are seeing some minor pullbacks on profit-booking, while sentiment in the gold market remains positive,” said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The precious metal jumped 1,4 percent on Wednesday after disappointing hiring by US private employers unnerved investors already concerned about slowing growth in the world’s largest economy. — Reuters.