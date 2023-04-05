Gold Mafia: Heads to roll‘. . . Anyone found to have engaged in corruption will face full wrath of the law’

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa addresses a press conference flanked by Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

THE Government has instituted investigations around the Al Jazeera documentary titled, “Gold Mafia”, in which some people, including Zimbabweans, have been accused of gold smuggling, corruption, fraud and other criminal activities.

Addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said any person found to have engaged in corruption will face the full wrath of the law.

She also warned people in the habit of name-dropping and boastful behaviour as captured in the documentary, which purports to expose a network of alleged money laundering and gold smuggling in the country, to desist from such practices.

Al Jazeera, a Qatari-based television news network, has so far broadcast two instalments of a four-part investigative series which claims to expose the activities of a syndicate of gold smugglers, money launderers, illicit cigarette smugglers, and racketeers.

The first two episodes have concentrated on the activities of the group in Zimbabwe, South Africa, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.

Responding to the documentary allegations, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government remains seized with the matter and the nation will be kept apprised of new developments.

“Government takes the allegations raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein.

“Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime will face the full wrath of the law,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe is a law-abiding nation that will continue to act as such.

“Government takes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals.

“Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory should never be taken as an enunciation of Government policy,” she said.

The Second Republic has on countless times denounced name-droppers, the corrupt and malcontents who pursue narrow selfish interests at the expense of broad-based development, with the Government always on high alert to flush them out.

This comes as there has been rampant abuse of top Government officials’ names, especially the First Family, by criminal-minded elements who seek to grab national resources at the expense of the public.

But that is not how the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa operates since the First Citizen’s emphasis has always been on hard and honest work.

Zimbabweans yesterday welcomed Government’s response to the documentary, saying they hoped investigations will lead to the culprits facing the full wrath of the law.

Commenting on the matter, a Harare resident, Mr Tinashe Potifa said: “This is a professional response that should be applauded by everyone, at least the Government has responded in a sober manner.

“Plus, after all, many are politicising this issue when it’s just an economic issue. Let’s just solve this issue from an economic point of view, that way the law will take its course.”

Mr Dickson Majaha said on Facebook: “Thanks for updates. Let’s work together to build our country.”

Amos Rugisani just posted: “Well said.”

Mr Gift Mhandu from Chitungwiza said Government has never disappointed when it comes to fighting corruption.

“We have confidence in the system, yes I saw the documentary, not that there is much to talk about but because the name of the country is being abused, I think investigations into the matter are most appropriate,’’ said Mr Mhandu.

Mrs Judith Mandaza said it is commendable Government is taking action on the matter.

“We have full confidence in our police force and I believe the culprits, if any, will be brought to book,” she said.