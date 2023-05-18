Global health leaders converge for WHA76

Mukudzei Chingwere in Geneva, Switzerland

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga is today expected to arrive here and join other world health leaders for the 76th edition of the World Health Assembly (WHA76).

WHA is the World Health Organisation (WHO) decision-making organ bringing together all member states of the organization and its main function is to draw the organisation’s policies as well as supervising their effective implementation by the director-general and his executive.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva this afternoon, Zimbabwe’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organisations based in Geneva, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, confirmed VP Chiwenga’s expected arrival for the assembly that will chat the global health path post Covid-19.

Zimbabwe will also use its participation here to continue its international healthcare benchmarking as it seeks to achieve its national health transformation agenda towards universal health coverage of sufficient quality as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

“We are expecting Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care to arrive,” said Ambassador Comberbach, “He will be leading the Zimbabwe delegation to the 76th World Health Assembly.

“This is the annual meeting of the World Health Organisation where all 194 countries will come. Most of them at ministerial and very senior levels.

“This is the first meeting of the assembly in what we can call a Covid-free environment since the World Health Organisation has declared that Covid-19 is no longer a major global health emergency.

“So, the focus now of this assembly is to look forward and how the global health community can come together as one and mobilise and coordinate so that the world is better prepared to handle this kind of global health emergency should it rise again in the future,” he said.