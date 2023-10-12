  • Today Wed, 11 Oct 2023

Ginimbi’s sister dies in bus crash

Ginimbi’s sister dies in bus crash Juliet Kadungure

Arts Reporter

Juliet Kadungure, who is a sister to the late businessman Genius Kadungure’s also known as Ginimbi, died on Tuesday in a bus accident on her way back to Harare from Tanzania, a close source has revealed.

Coincidentally Juliet died on what would have been Ginimbi’s 39th birthday. Juliet’s death was announced on social media platform, with many people paying their condolences.

“Mwari mandirwadzisa zvekare”. 

Juliet’s sister, Nelia, posted on her WhatsApp status

Ginimbi, died on November 9, 2020 along Liberation Legacy Way (Borrowdale Road) in Harare when his Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

He was believed to have been coming from a party with two foreigners and two locals. 

