Ginimbi ordered to pay $58k extra duty for new Bentley

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

High Court judge Webster Chinamora has ordered businessman Genius Kadungure to pay an additional US$58 000 duty for one of his recently imported top of range vehicles, a Bentley Continental GT that he had undervalued.

Currently, the vehicle is under an embargo and Kadungure is expected to pay up by this Friday although he had previously paid US$82 450.

Justice Chinamora made the ruling last Friday and Kadungure’s lawyer Mr Brighton Pabwe confirmed the development.

“Zimra did its reconciliations and my client Kadungure was ordered to top up duty by US$58 469.09 Initially he had paid US$82 450.

“The car remains an on embargo at his house until duty is paid before or by 24 January,” he said.

The development comes after Kadungure early had approached the High Court earlier last week, seeking for an order to prohibit the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) from confiscating the vehicle that is valued at R1,9 million.

Zimra officials and some police officers from the Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) visited his Domboshava residence last week to impound the expensive car.

Kadungure told the court that he bought the vehicle from a South African company, through his courier and clearing agents, and took delivery of it on January 5, 2020.

Kadungure was also suing Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube in his official capacity.

He was also contesting the constitutionality of Customs and Excise Act section that prohibits any civil proceedings to be taken against Zimra without giving six months’ notice in terms of the State Liabilities Act.