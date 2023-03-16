Gimo, Mayimbo to handle PSL matches

Gimo, Mayimbo to handle PSL matches

The Herald

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

FEMALE football referees Grace Gimo and Mercy Mayimbo are representing the women’s constituency well and will be officiating in the Castle Lager Premiership again this season.

The two are the only female referees that managed to pass the fitness test that enables one to officiate in the men’s topflight league.

They are among the 48 officials that are in the ZIFA Referees Committee elite panel for this season.

Committee’s vice chairperson Ruzive Ruzive hailed the duo.

“Grace and Mercy have been consistent when it comes to fitness. The female referees have their own fitness tests but if they want to officiate in the men’s league they also take part in the men’s fitness test.

“Three ladies failed the men’s test but they passed their own test. They were determined, they also wanted to officiate in the men’s league but they couldn’t make it,” said Ruzive.

