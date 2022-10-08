Ghetto pubs rule the roost . . . New player shakes up Mbare night life

High-density suburbs, predominantly in Harare, one will certainly be welcomed by well-built, renovated and decorated hangout spots after a lesson or two from the Covid era

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Acting Entertainment Editor

The euphoria has reached fever pitch and the wave is sweeping across the country.

But unlike previous seasons – mainstream watchers and chasers of fun have not yet caught on. They are still waiting for the ostentatious and noisy debuts of the big restaurants, nightclubs and open air hangouts, which like clockwork arrive with a bang and then quietly shut down soon after the festive season.

But this year’s festive season, which will kick into gear in a few weeks’ time – is likely to be different.

The ghetto is ruling the roost right now and most players in the hospitality and entertainment industry think it set to stay that way.

Apparently, what has eluded yesteryear, rather old school investors in the hospitality and entertainment sector, who particularly target the festive season’s cash windfall, is that the winds have changed – more long term ghetto investments are now the way to go!

A visit to any high-density suburb these days, predominantly in Harare, one will certainly be welcomed by well-built, renovated and decorated hangout spots.

Gone are the days when revellers drove several kilometres and boarded buses/kombis to get to where the action would be. The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with Brian Garwe, the spokesperson for Origins Group of Bars, who have opened a spot in Mbare and are planning to spread wings to every ghetto countrywide.

“As you can see I’m not a young man, I witnessed the good old days when all kinds of healthy fun could be enjoyed right here in the ghetto without even thinking of going into the city centre or leafy suburbs,” said the soft-spoken and unassuming 54-year-old. Before we even talk about my bar and the vision we have as a board, looked at a few locations (high-density suburbs) in Harare and you will see what I mean.”

Kuwadzana alone, for instance, has at least seven top-end hangout places that are currently the busiest in the capital.

Talk of KwaKuna (Kuwadzana 3), Muchakata (Kuwadzana 5), Lakers (Kuwadzana 6), Sunset (Kuwadzana 2) and Little London (Kuwadzana 4) to name just a few. Exploring further, one learns of places like Mashwede near Budiriro, Gents Corner at MaStones in Highfield and, 10 Downing Street aka paGraham in Glen Norah (KwaFatso), Madhadha at Zindoga, Platinum & Liquor Lounge in Glen Nora B, Fire Emoji in the suburb of Westlea and Legends in Warren Park D (Kunjanji).

Said Garwe: “Open air joints also had their time but nicely spruced up places in the heart of the ghetto are now the way to go.”

Just what is inspiring all these hospitality and entertainment investors to revolutionise the ghetto the way they are doing?

“Investment preferences have changed,” he quipped. The idea is to go to the people not for the people to come to you. We are giving them what they would normally only see in affluent suburbs and in the city centre, right there on their door step.”

For Origins Nights, we asked, why Mbare?

“We deliberately started our project in Mbare because if it can be done in Mbare, then it can be done anywhere else. Let’s face it, Mbare is one of the most looked down upon suburbs in the capital. Many people are scared to even come visit us here. But we are not surprised that even big newspapers and people with big bylines like yourself are finding their way here,” he said.

“The other obvious reason is that, of course, Mbare is a very rich place. Firstly in terms of history, I’m sure you know this was the sprawling settlement of Chief Harari before the white man came. Also the rich history associated with these former hostels and the culture engraved here. But also because of Mbare Musika, Magaba, Mupedzanhamo etcetera where millions of United States dollars circulate each day.”

Garwe told The Saturday Lifestyle that Origins Group of Bars has active projects which will be opening soon in various high-density suburbs, including out of Harare in places like Bindura.

“The idea behind it all, behind Origins, is that we want people to be proud of their roots. We want them to visit their places of origin. Origins is about where it all began – and I’m sure everyone agrees that for the majority it started in the ghetto.”

Just like it was in the old days when council beerhalls and gardens, community halls and parks were the recreational places of choice – it appears the economy of Zimbabwe, including arts and entertainment, rural and ghetto tourism – is leaving no one behind. It is no longer the preserve of the elite to enjoy all the good things in life. Those in what had almost become forgettable and backward neighbourhoods in the previous dispensation, have been remembered and deliberately empowered under the policies of the Second Republic.