Gems to resume World Cup preparations next year

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Netball Association will deliberate on the Gems World Cup preparations early next year when they convene an indaba.

The national team is preparing for the World Cup that will take place in South Africa in July.

The team broke camp when they returned from the Diamond Challenge Cup in South Africa end of last month.

They are expected to resume camp after the association’s executive maps the way forward.

“We will have the first meeting the second week of January, to map the first quarter of the year and our preparations for the World Cup in July in South Africa. We don’t have a date yet regards when we will have the team back in camp,” said the association in a brief statement.

The Gems concluded their year with the Spar Diamond Challenge in South Africa where they competed against World Cup-bound teams, the hosts and Scotland.

Zimbabwe are in Group A at the World Cup where they will compete against 11-time champions Australia, Tonga and Fiji.

The Gems will be seeking to improve from their maiden performance at Liverpool where they finished in a commendable eighth position.