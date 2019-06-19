Garanganga, Sibanda sail through

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

TOP seed Takanyi Garanganga and rising star Ethan Sibanda had a good day on court yesterday as they sailed through to the second round of the Old Mutual International Tennis Federation Futures Tournament at Harare Sports Club.

The tournament is running until Sunday, while the second one is scheduled for June 24 to 30.

Garanganga, seeded first, dismissed Rishi Reddy from India in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. The top seed was pleased to pull through to the next round and is looking at improving his game as the tournament continues.

“It’s okay, like today first match, first tournament I haven’t played tournaments in like five weeks. So now first match I am glad I got through it. I didn’t play so bad but obviously I can improve over the few days . . . I think it’s gradual, my serve today probably could have been better, everything else seemed fine I didn’t have a problem with it,” said Garanganga.

Garanganga won one of the three tournaments held at the same venue last year and being the top seed all eyes will be on him.

It was also a good day for upcoming player Ethan Sibanda, who had another good day on court to win his first round match 6-1, 6-4 against Pierre Malan of South Africa.

Sibanda, who is making his debut in the ITF Futures went through the qualifying round on Monday to book his place in the main draw and yesterday he put up an impressive performance to ensure he remains on course.

“I feel happy and it’s my first Futures, so I think it’s nice to win my first main draw Futures match. I thought I was going to lose but I had a good draw, so I qualified and then I played someone who is good and then I managed to go to the second round,” said Sibanda.