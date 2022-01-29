From helicopter technician to successful farmer

Mr Aleck Manda inspects his tobacco crop, (From left) Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province, Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi, during a tour of Mr Aleck Manda’s tobacco farm in Marondera recently.

His name is Mr Aleck Manda, a man who in his youth thought he had reached the top when he became an Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) helicopter technician.

Having spent many years working for the AFZ as a technician, Mr Manda (57) did not imagine leaving his job to venture into farming.

Yet in 2008, when fate led him to the world of farming, he discovered even the sky was not the limit.

This was soon after he had just flown in from a crucial deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As soon as he returned home, he knew exactly what he wanted to do – to serve his beloved country again- wholeheartedly through farming.

A beneficiary of the land reform programme, he got his 5 hectares of land and wasted no time, immediately putting the piece of land to good use.

His first tobacco crop did not do so well, dashing his hopes.

However, this did not deter his zeal and passion; neither did it divert his focus.

In 2009, he decided to take farming as a full-time business and has been doing well ever since.

Today, he calls himself a businessman.

From his humble beginnings of only five hectares, Mr Manda currently has 100 hectares under the golden leaf this season.

He is expecting a bumper harvest.

Land, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka, on his last day visit of the Mashonaland East Province recently made a brief stop at Mr Manda’s farm.

Here, he showered him with praises for his outstanding performance in tobacco farming. Mr Manda spoke to The Herald on Saturday to share the journey he has travelled in the agriculture industry so far.

“Before I started farming, I was working at the Air Force of Zimbabwe as a helicopter technician.

“I started farming in 2008 soon after coming from DRC where I was deployed. In 2009, I decided to do farming as a full-time business. I do not regret leaving my employment for full time farming.”

He added: “I started growing tobacco in 2008 where I grew 5 hectares. The following year, increased to 15 hectares and during that period, I learnt how to improve on tobacco farming.

“Tobacco growing does not need short cuts. There must be a good relationship between the grower and the plant (tobacco). It is very important to follow all the steps when one is into tobacco farming.”

He said he always checks the state of his crop from weeds to the rate of its growth.

Knowing the type of fertilisers and when to apply them is also critical, he added.

According to Mr Manda, farming is a business and a farmer should have adequate knowledge, especially when growing tobacco.

He recalled how venturing into agriculture was not easy, and spoke of current challenges.

“First, I experienced the challenge of farming equipment. However, the major challenge comes when we go to the auction floors. We do not have a say on the price which our tobacco should be bought. We only accept what the buyer decides. That is a major challenge.”

The other challenge, he pointed out, is of manpower shortages, which affect production.

“Availability of farm workers is now a challenge. It is hard to get people to work in the farms these days. Youths and those who are still fit to work are now town dwellers. This is a major challenge to us farmers.

“If you train some people on how to grow tobacco, some will leave you after they get the necessary skills and use the knowledge obtained from you elsewhere. With the rate agriculture is booming in the country, we will soon resort to importing labor from other countries.”

He called on the Government to address the pricing issue at the auction floors.

Studies show that the demand for tobacco will increase, particularly in Asia, by 2025.

Zimbabwe contributes 6 percent of the world tobacco and the Government is now aiming to start adding value to the cash crop before 2025 so as to fetch more foreign currency than it is currently getting.

“Our tobacco is exported to other countries, which gives tobacco farmers hope for a bright future, in terms of farming. The flavour of our tobacco is the best and it is on demand internationally so there is an opportunity for us farmers to expand,” he said.

The foreign currency earned, he added, will help the country and can be channelled to various sectors like health in acquiring medicines for the people.

“Also as a farmer, I am guaranteed to earn a living since I will get a profit from my sales.

“On that note, our wish as farmers is for our country to be able to do value addition on tobacco and other crops.

“We should not export it in its raw form. It would be beneficial if cigarette manufacturing companies come to Zimbabwe and make those cigarettes here.”

This, Mr Manda explained, would create employment for the locals and ensure the country gets more foreign currency.

“We should be able to export cigarettes, not import them. I appeal to the Government to invite those cigarette manufactures to Zimbabwe and do business here, especially in tobacco growing areas like here in Marondera, Chinhoyi and other areas. I am certain the country will get more foreign currency than it is getting now,” Mr Manda suggested.

He commended the Government for decentralising tobacco auction floors saying the move enabled them to save transport money.

“It helped me a lot. I saved on transport costs and time. Transporting tobacco from here to Harare is expensive so I am happy that the Government decided to decentralise the auction floors. The move helped also to curb the spread of Covid-19 since there were no huge gatherings in Harare.”

Mr Manda urged youths to desist from abusing drugs and alcohol, but rather embrace farming as a new business, which has good profits.

“I wish I had started farming soon after my high school. If I had a chance by then, I could have grabbed it. However, I want to encourage the youth who are passionate about farming to go for it. Farming is a business which is highly paying.”

It is a fact that agriculture can uplift Zimbabweans out of poverty.

As such, the Second Republic under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa has introduced and supports several programmes like the Presidential Input Programme and Command Agriculture.

It is also a known fact, that tobacco is one of Zimbabwe’s most profitable agricultural exports and a major foreign currency earner if not contributor.

It is the above assertion, and facts, fused with limitless passion that kept motivating Mr Manda to do more on the land, and contribute to the uplifting of Zimbabweans.