17 Mar, 2023 - 18:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Forum on Opportunities Arising from Chinese-style Modernization held in Nairobi

The Herald

China Media Group (CMG) Africa on Friday held a forum entitled “Opportunities Arising from Chinese-style Modernization” in Nairobi, Kenya.

The forum brought together African and Chinese scholars to share their insight on the development of China-Africa relations. The guests interacted with students from the University of Nairobi on topics such as China’s unique path to modernization, its adherence to peaceful development, the promotion of multilateralism, and new opportunities for cooperation between Africa and China.

