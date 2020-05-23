Former Chiefs star against Musona return

JOHANNESBURG. — A former Kaizer Chiefs star feels Zimbabwe captain, Knowledge Musona, is not the player the Amakhosi should turn to in bolstering their attack.

He believes there are even others who can do a better job.

Chiefs are believed to be looking at their options in the striking department ahead of the 2020/21 season but will only be able to sign new players in July 2021 if their two-window transfer ban is upheld.

Musona remains a fan favourite at Chiefs.

But, Jabulani Mendu, who starred at the Amakhosi feels others can do a better job.

“The question we should ask ourselves is, in the team they loaned Musona to, how many goals did he score, how many games did he play?” Mendu told KickOff.com.

“Because I still believe Kaizer Chiefs have strikers that are capable of scoring goals.

“You know, there’s a boy playing in their MDC, I forgot his name. There’s a boy they loaned to Swallows, I forgot his name as well.

“Before we break any bank [for Musona] I think we should look domestically first. I think there are capable players. Why can’t they look at [Bongi] Ntuli? Because he has matured.

‘’I think he showed everyone that he can score goals.

“There’s [Kermit] Erasmus at Cape Town City. I think there’s players that are better than Musona . . . yes he came, he conquered, he left . . . he came back, he did what?

“Let’s not just get excited . . . you know the [Collins] Mbesuma issue? Mbesuma came back, what did we say? Everybody wanted to sign Mbesuma, then what? Let’s see what we have in the country. [Ndumiso] Mabena at Celtic is scoring goals.”

Musona, who is a confirmed target for Mamelodi Sundowns, is available again after Anderlecht made it clear the 29-year-old will not be retained for the 2020/21 campaign.

There have been concerns from Zimbabwean players that they are being targeted for hostile criticism by South African pundits despite the success stories they have written in Super Diski.

“Rather go and get Ntuli than go and break the bank for Musona who’s going to take another six months to… I’m against them going for Musona,” Mendu said.

“I don’t know the boy and I have nothing against the boy, but I think there’s capable goalscorers in the country . . . and not forgetting [Thamsanqa] Gabuza by the way.

“There’s a [Mwape] Musonda of Black Leopards, he is not happy there. They mustn’t panic, they must just sit down, think with sober minds, make a good decision.

"And, I think if Castro goes they are going to get a suitable replacement. Not that we won't miss Castro, we will. But breaking the bank? No, I don't think so."