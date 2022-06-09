First Lady takes programmes to Vadzidzi church

Women at Vadzidzi Vajesu VeChishanu church founded by the late Mudzidzi Wimbo package the detergents and petroleum jelly they made during their training by Angel of Hope Foundation at their shrine in Madziwa on Tuesday.

Tendai Rupapa in MADZIWA

FIRST LADY Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday took her educative Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba and detergent-making programmes to Vadzidzi Vajesu Vechishanu Church founded by the late Mudzidzi Wimbo at Goora in Madziwa at the invitation of the church’s leadership as she strives to leave no place and no one behind with her all-encompassing empowerment initiatives.

Six hundred women and girls from the church completed the detergent-making training offered by Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners. They were given certificates of completion and starter-packs to immediately set up their projects.

It was a marvel to watch the apostolic church’s members, resplendent in their colourful garments, singing songs of praise and adoration as they welcomed the mother of the nation to their church which was also attended by traditional chiefs from Mashonaland Central Province.

Mudzidzi Ishumael Magodi, popularly known as “Stablon P”, who succeeded Mudzidzi Wimbo, was on cloud nine because of the First Lady’s visit. He said the church invited the First Lady for the benefit of its women and youths after seeing her going around the country with her educative and empowerment programmes.

“As a church we saw it befitting to invite our mother, the First Lady to Jowane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJeso Vechishanu Church today after seeing her going around the country teaching women and youths. Here, six hundred women were taught to make petroleum jelly and detergents that included dishwashing liquid, toilet cleaner among others. We even applied the petroleum jelly being made by the women and we are happy with the quality. The big reputable shops should brace for a competition,” he said with a chuckle.

He added; “We are happy our church members are now able to use their hands and become self-reliant. Our mother loves everyone and since 1980 we never had a mother who had people at heart the way Amai Mnangagwa embraces everyone from the grassroots. We praise her for her love and her works. And we are pleased to receive her here,” he said.

While the First Lady was in the Nhanga with the girls and other women, including Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Monica Mavhunga, boys went through their Gota lessons with traditional chiefs and elders from the church.

Dr Mnangagwa implored girls to take their studies seriously and respect their bodies.

“I am happy to meet you, my children so that we can sit down teaching each other what it means to be a woman and what is expected of you. Do you know that your body is the temple of God and that it is important? Do you also know that your education is important? I have come as your mother and there is nothing to be ashamed about and we want frank discussions where you ask questions and I and other elderly women here will respond. We also want to talk about menstrual hygiene because this is important in the life of a girl.

“We have come to teach you and discourage you from having boyfriends before the time is ripe. We are not doing this so that you rush to men but we have come to give you advice that will assist you when you are a mother and teaching your own families. We want you to appreciate that the stage you are at is critical. Do not accept to be fondled by men because you lose dignity through this. You are the drivers of your life and need to take control,” she said to applause.

Gogo Winnet Magodi, the wife of the church leader, spoke about the need for respect.

“Girls need to be respectful and respect what your parents will be saying at all times. It is important to perform household chores and you should not wake up after 10am without sweeping the yard. Respecting elders is a good thing even assisting the elderly in carrying heavy loads. But nowadays we see an elderly woman standing in the bus while a young child is seated. During our time there was nothing like that as we were taught manners and to respect our elders. We would listen to what we were taught,” said Gogo Magodi.

Another elderly discussant thanked the First Lady for her intervention.

“I want to thank the First Lady for being with us here so that we unite in teaching our children. I am grateful for your love because truly our children need intense teaching. If you see these children disrespecting adults, you would think they are of the same age.

They are lacking respect and we are hopeful that now that you have come, we will see changes,” she said.

The message was corroborated by a lady who said it was essential for girls to treasure their education.

“Amai said let’s treasure education because it builds the future. The law of the land does not allow children below the age of 18 to be married. But why are you running into marriages at a young age? As your elder sister I did a Master’s Degree because I listened to the teachings of my parents and will you not be happy if you value your education up to graduation. I started looking for someone to marry after graduating. There will be time to date and I am happy with your visit Amai,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa elicited many responses when she asked girls why they were rushing to have sexual relations.

“My daughters, what are the benefits of rushing to have sexual intercourse? What does it bring?”

The girls said diseases, unwanted pregnancies and dropping out of school.

“My children in your life you must have two husbands. Tell me who these are?”

In response, the girls said education and a life partner that is a husband.

The mother of the nation concurred, saying: “Yes, education or career is your first husband. That is your first husband who will never let you down. You go to school and pass, shape your career then look for a husband. If your husband runs away you will be having a starting point unlike dumping school to get married without anything. When divorced without a foundation to start from where will you start? Education is very important, therefore, learn with all your might because you are our future leaders.”

Mr Munyaradzi Tivaringe, who is Chief Nyamaropa from Shamva, who was amongst the chiefs in the Gota with the boys said he was grateful to the First Lady for her worthwhile intervention.

“This programme by the First Lady is pleasing because our children were lost in terms of manners, conduct and dressing. They did not understand what was involved in the nhanga or gota. Domestic violence and disunity in the homes were troubling us because violence between couples sometimes is caused by a child’s mischief prompting parents to quarrel generating into violence.

As chiefs we are happy Amai is helping us to return to our culture.

Today we actually taught these boys how to slaughter a goat because they did not know how to do it. We also taught them the rites that are performed when handing over the meat to elders. They now understand what is to be done. We want to thank the First Lady for this educational programme. As the custodians of culture, Amai is really helping us. She has done a lot for the people of Zimbabwe including detergent making thus economically empowering women and girls,” the chief said.

Equally happy was a beneficiary of the gota training programme, Lasmore-Jay Hefaki (17).

“I want to thank the First Lady for bringing this programme to our church. The Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme had been forgotten and washed away by western cultures but Amai has brought it back because as youths we were losing it. We had become mischievous and not following the tradition and culture of this land. This programme could not have come at any better time, we have benefited a lot as youths and we promise to keep the teachings close to our hearts. Western influences were affecting us in the way we do our things,” he said.

Amai Mnangagwa later addressed the congregants after the gota/nhanga sessions where she spoke about the importance of her teachings.

“Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba was there from long ago but it had vanished, hence the problems we encountered. Both boys and girls are doing bad things including getting drunk and abusing drugs. We must always have these teachings so that our children grow up with good manners that even if they go out of the country they give our nation a good image. Our children are getting lost hence it’s important to sit down with them counselling them in the Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba. We encourage our children to value their education and not rush to get married as that is not an achievement. In teaching these children today I discovered that they were so eager to learn. The children were so innocent in their questioning, a sign that as a church you are training your children. These children are important and they need our protection as parents and grandparents. These children are our future leaders but can a country be led by someone high on drugs? We are happy to work with big institutions like yours because you are teaching children good manners and I urge you to remain united and follow the teachings of Mudzidzi Wimbo. Differences foment factionalism in churches which is not good. If we treasure unity and love, we get development in the country. Going back to the teachings for our children it is important that they learn good manners. I was gratified to hear that your school attains a 100 percent pass rate. As Angel of Hope we hope to award scholarships to some of your pupils to study at universities outside the country. My children keep learning hard,” she said.

The First Lady addressed social issues like hygiene in homes, domestic violence, among many other issues.

As health ambassador she spoke about Covid-19 and urged people to continue following World Health Organisation protocols of masking up, washing hands and observing social distance. She encouraged people to be vaccinated and get booster shots.

Wearing her hat as patron of the environment, she implored people to shun deforestation to curb erosion and the effects of climate change.

Talking about the detergent making project after handing over starter packs and certificates of completion to the beneficiaries, the First Lady said: “This is your livelihood which no one will take away from you. Go to the communities and teach other women and share the knowledge you acquired so that as women we are all economically empowered. Let it not end here because I want you to be businesspeople. All those with businesses started with something small like this. Women, I know we can do it. Let’s work hard so that our projects go forward. The Ministry of Women’s Affairs and the Women’s bank are there to assist women. I wish to thank my partners in the Angel of Hope Foundation who help us time and again.

“I have brought you starter-packs for you to kick-start your detergent-making project. I want to congratulate the 600 women who participated in the training,” she said to applause.

The church’s secretary general, Mr Menshwanzi-Jay Chingwena, said the invite to the First Lady was made after women from the church called out for inclusion in the programmes.

“Women asked us to invite the First Lady because they said they also wanted to benefit from her well thought-out programmes. The empowerment programme you gave us Amai will enable women in the church to be economically empowered and become businesspeople. Our women did not have in-depth knowledge of self-help projects but your advent has given them the work of hands and elimination of poverty. We encourage our children to go to school and here we have a high school and the skills you have given our women, will enable them to send children to school. Among the women we have widows, child headed families, the disabled among other groups who were failing to pay fees for their children. With this project, they can now be self-reliant. Amai we thank you because you are not selective and have love for the nation,” he said.

Dr Mnangagwa brought along representatives from the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Women’s Bank, who took the women through financial literacy, project proposals and access to loans.

The bank’s chief executive, Dr Mandas Marikanda, implored women to make use of the financial institution in their various projects.

“Madzimai this is your bank, let’s utilize it. Therefore, come and borrow money which is a revolving fund and you are expected to pay it back. Bring your project ideas and we will help you shape your idea,” she said.

A beneficiary of the detergent-making project, Ms Tanaka Moyo, could not hide her joy.

“I am thankful for being part of the First Lady’s life changing empowerment programme. I am glad the First Lady accepted our invitation and gave us a chance to learn detergent making for us to be self-reliant. As young women we can now assist our spouses in looking after our families and not wait for men all the time to do everything and buy everything in the house. However, this fuels domestic violence,” she said.

Equally grateful was Ms Yeukai Madamombe who danced and ululated as she toasted to her new-found status.

“Were it not for her love I do not think I would have ever learnt how to make detergents and petroleum jelly. We wish our mother a long life filled with wisdom,” she said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland Central, Minister Monica Mavhunga, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for having her province at heart.

She urged the province to embrace Amai’s projects and programmes which she said were beneficial to the nation.