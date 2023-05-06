First Lady takes Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba teachings to children’s homes

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa teaches a girl how to cook sadza in a claypot (one of the traditional utensils) during a Nhanga programme at Harare Children’s Home. — Pictures: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa–Senior Reporter

HUNDREDS of children living in orphanages around the capital were on Thursday left excited after spending time with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who took her educative Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme to Harare Children’s Home for their benefit.

This came as she continues with her mission to mould morally upright children through the programme which is leaving no place and no one behind.

Her decision to take the programme to orphanages showed her deep love for mankind as most of the children in the facilities do not have parents to care for their daily needs and lead them in the correct path.

It emerged during the teaching session that issues affecting children were similar countrywide with the orphans also citing drug abuse and teen love affairs among challenges affecting their education.

With a team of elderly women, the First Lady took the girls through their teachings in the Nhanga (girls’ bedroom) while men taught boys in the Gota (bachelors’ bedroom).

So touching was yesterday’s programme that even officials from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare humbly requested that the teachings be extended to children in care facilities across the country’s provinces.

As part of their practical lessons, the girls prepared mouth watering traditional dishes, were taught how to iron clothes, pound and grind peanut butter.

Boys were taught how to skin a goat and prepare the meat.

Boys from children’s homes around Harare being taught how to prepare goat head and legs for a traditional meal during the programme.

“Today we have come to discuss with our daughters to promote good morals and hear from them, their concerns.

“We want to know that which they value in life. Our wish as grandmothers is for them to preserve their bodies, know household chores, not to fall in love at tender ages and to emphasize that professional careers are important and everything else is secondary.

“We want children who excel in their studies and be counted among doctors, pilots, nurses and teachers. Everything has its own time my daughters.

“You should always exhibit good manners and that is what we want. We say no to girls who spend time in bars, who attend vuzu parties and use drugs. Embrace the teachings we have brought.

“We want to protect your future. Feel free to ask questions.

Mbuya Nenziwe Gambizi spoke on the need for discipline.

“Do you know what discipline is? It starts in the home you come from, the way you walk and dress. Let not people point fingers at you because of mischief. The way you dress makes people respect you. Dressing identifies a person.”

“Respecting elders is also important as it shows dignity. Like Amai said, no one has chased two rabbits and caught one of them. At present, focus on your studies,” she said.

Mbuya Niwe Chipunza weighed in on personal hygiene.

“To be as old as we are today, we also passed through your ages. We have grey hairs and are still living because of listening to our parents. To be a good girl starts from your morals. Are you performing household chores? Bathing and good hygiene is recommended and people shouldn’t hold their noses each time you pass by. You must never prepare food in the home without bathing,” she said.

The First Lady also spoke about menstrual hygiene.

Mbuya Esther Ndaona spoke on the need for good dressing and admonished those who walk almost in the nude.

Mbuya Doreen Katsonga emphasised the need for the children to shun drugs at all times.

“Even our girls are now abusing drugs and it’s no longer just about boys. When drunk, they lose morals and you even beat up your parents when intoxicated.

“When she tries to counsel you, you say ‘Muchembiza (granny) leave me alone,” she said, triggering laughter.

A young girl blamed the surge in mischief among youths on peer pressure.

“Indeed we engage in mischief knowingly. For example drugs we all know are ruinous but peer pressure and the quest to experience what goes on makes us take drugs.

“ In no time you will be an addict,” she said.

Mrs Farisai Marwa spoke on the dangers of early sexual relationships.

The First Lady weighed in saying it was important for children to adhere to the country’s cultural norms and values.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate of participation to a boy after a Gota programme she organised for children from various homes at Harare Children’s Home.

The girls took turns to thank the mother of the nation for remembering them and treating them equally with all other children around the country.

They told her how much they loved her.

In response Amai Mnangagwa blew kisses to them.

In the Gota, boys said they were taught to stay away from drugs so that they would be good parents in the future.

“We were taught to stay away from things that affect our lives. We were taught about the dare where boys are taught what is expected of them like performing household chores.

“ We were taught to stay away from girls before we come of age. We were shown how to skin a goat and their different parts. There is a lot of mischief among boys and girls, especially drug abuse and programmes such as this one help open our eyes to bad habits. I thank our mother for the teachings we have received,” he said.

Sekuru Godfrey Nyarota said he was charged with teaching the children what was expected of them in the Gota.

“We were teaching the children what is done at the dare where they should make tools as men. We taught them what is supposed to be done when one is old enough to get married. We taught them how to look after their families. This programme is helping us realise the morals we were taking for granted. This is moulding our children to return to morals expected of them so that we shape our children’s morals and dignity,” he said.

Amai Mnangagwa later addressed all the children who had gathered.

“Today I have come to meet you as we teach one another good morals which are important in our lives. Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba has been there since time immemorial but it was being forgotten. I want you to grow up as disciplined people. I do not want you to take drugs.

“The whole country is troubled by young children who are taking drugs and this affects your health. What do you think constitutes good manners?” she asked.

One of the children said listening to parents and the First Lady concurred.

She then asked the examples of bad behavior and the children pointed at violence, stealing and drug abuse.

“Why are drugs bad?” she asked.

In response a child said: “Health deteriorates, they cause us not to listen to elders or teachers and lead to death.”

The First Lady implored the children to be disciplined at all times.

Part of the children from homes in Harare and their guardians follow proceedings during their interaction with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at Harare Children’s Home.

“My children stay away from drugs because I do not want you to die. I want you to unleash your potential. I love you. What we have taught you must remain in your hearts. I want you to excel in your studies and Angel of Hope Foundation will award you scholarships. When awarded scholarships to study abroad, keep exhibiting good behavior and not embarrass me and your nation. Do not blow away opportunities my children that shape your future. We say no to all those who engage in love affairs at school, focus on your studies. I am glad you are well disciplined and do not change. We are there to guide you with your grandmothers and uncles you stay with,” she said.

Mrs Praise Mhishi from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare applauded the First Lady for her programme.

“We are here because of our First Lady who has a passion in ensuring that children grow up well. We are thankful for her interventions so that our children are protected and grow up well disciplined. We are thankful for the programme she has brought here in Harare Province and we wish the programme is extended to children in care homes countrywide. This programme is reviving our culture in our children who will be our leaders in the future. We are also thankful for the donations that she is making in the facilities countrywide because she is leading the way in showing how children should be kept. We are also calling upon the private sector to compliment the work that our mother is doing in raising children in our nation,” she said.

Mrs Maria Sithole, the director of Harare Children’s Home, who spoke on behalf of all the homes that were represented, thanked the First Lady for her love.

“We had a wonderful time with our mother who taught us a lot including cooking and the teachings she gave to the children. I thank Amai for the programme that she is moving with in the country. Children who are at our homes are orphaned and have no one to teach them to separate the good from the bad. We are thankful because they got valuable lessons which they did not know. We are thankful for the food hampers she brought which will improve the children’s nutrition.

“At times we have shortages but today she brought all we need. This is not her first time to donate to homes, she is always assisting us through her Angel of Hope Foundation,” she said.

The First Lady donated maize-meal, rice, sugar and biscuits among other goodies, to the various homes.

The children who participated in the gota/nhanga received some goodies, toiletries and stationery plus reusable pads for girls.

Even the elderly who helped in teaching the children also went home with some hampers courtesy of the First Lady.