First Lady empowers ZCC women . . . initiates empowerment projects for them

Tendai Rupapa in GOKWE

LIFE will never be the same again for thousands of women in Zion Christian Church (ZCC) who were empowered with transforming courses in detergent-making, baking, sewing and petroleum jelly-making, courtesy of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation’s drive to roll-out income generating projects to curb domestic violence, divorce cases and drug abuse, among many other ills.

Most issues affecting society like gossip, prostitution and general lawlessness are usually blamed on idleness, which the First Lady is fighting.

The graduates received certificates from Angel of Hope Foundation.

Amai Mnangagwa immediately linked the women with the Women’s Bank to access operating capital, adding to the excitement. The First Lady also introduced the Fushai Bank Empowerment concept, which she started long back in Zibagwe-Chirumhanzu when she was still a legislator, to the ZCC women who formed groups and she joined them as a motivation factor. The initiative also known as “Mukando” has transformed the lives of thousands of women in the Zibagwe-Chirumhanzu Constituency. When translated from Shona, Mukando means to literally throw in something. Women come together and pool an agreed amount of money. They will then use the money to buy bigger things or start a project for one another on a rotational basis.

Also whenever any of the group members is in need of cash, loans can be taken out at a nominal interest rate.

They then use the profits to upgrade their homes and expand businesses.

Livestock projects, chicken rearing and hatching, buying cars, commuter omnibuses, tiling houses, installing solar systems, buying kitchen utensils, starting flea markets among other projects, constitute the bulk of projects that are flourishing in the constituency.

Dr Mnangagwa said she would take the Fushai programme to the country’s provinces so that every woman benefits.

The mother of the nation also had a session with the women, urging them to watch over their children so that they focus on education and shun drug abuse which is now rampant among youths.

“I was more gratified that women of all age groups persevered and learnt. Now when you look at yourselves, you are surprised by your achievements,” she said. “I want you to come into groups so that you work as a united force, uplifting even those who will be backsliding. Uplift those who will be falling short and continue working with them. One other issue I called for groups is that raw materials are not easily accessible in the areas where we live so when you fall short you will run and replenish. When you work as groups you procure raw materials on a large scale and produce on a large scale. What is bad in business is when a customer fails to get a product they will be looking for.

“Will that customer come back? We do not want a customer to come and fail to find that which they will be looking for. When you have the raw materials at one place, you continually produce. Everyone wants petroleum jelly in this bad weather and they will always come to buy it.”

Dr Mnangagwa implored the graduates to share the knowledge they acquired with other members of their communities who may not necessarily be members of the church.

“You have been trained as members of ZCC, but there are other people out there who are not members of the church. It is our church and we expand it collectively together. We are the ones who grow the church through the way we live, and unite the people. Our church does not allow us to be selective. A mother also does not do that; she does not select. As a mother you unite everyone and teach everyone. Let us walk together and teach each other the things we would have learnt. We can’t succeed if we can’t build one another. Go out there and assist all families and ensure God watches us doing well for others,” she said to applause.

“Women, you are important and are supposed to occupy your rightful position as mothers. The way you dress and walk must show that you are women without a bad name. I am happy that the Zion Christian Church has people who are willing to work and even the founder vaSamuel Mutendi who left us implored women to work with their hands and kneel down in prayer and that is why I brought you projects to do like detergents and baking so that women work and transform their lives. I thank Bishop Mutendi who is leading us following Christian values,” she said to applause.

During the combined gathering of women and women, the First Lady said; “Today I have also come so that we can discuss pamwe chete as ana baba nanamai. Men came from women’s wombs therefore; would you lift your hand to beat your mother? Violence in the home is not acceptable. I respect men in the church because they have Christian values and chikumbiro changu vana baba kuti murambe makabatirira pamaChristian values.

“The projects I brought reduce domestic violence because by empowering women, one would have empowered a family and the nation.

“But when a woman works and generates income, we are not saying she then goes above the man but you help one another to raise the family with the wife as a helper.”

Dr Mnangagwa spoke about the importance of Agric4she and the consumption of traditional dishes.

“I encourage you to come into groups and join Agric4she so that we improve food security. I will bring all the inputs, chemicals and machinery under Agric4she. This will enable a woman to have granaries at home for food storage. I urge women not to sit on their hands.

“I discovered that after introducing projects to women, for their projects to flourish they need knowledge on business management and financial literacy. Through my Angel of Hope Foundation, I then formed a partnership with Zimbabwe Open University where we are offering free short courses tailor made for everyone. So if we do not find you in projects, empowerment clubs and churches, where will we find you? I came alongside Women’s Bank and Empower Bank so that you can access loans to start businesses. Let us work for our families,” she said.

The mother of the nation implored parents to play an active role in ending the drug menace which is ruining a lot of young people.

Thousands of women at the Zion Christian Church at Defe in Gokwe yesterday.

“On drugs that are destroying the lives of children, as parents, are we having time to sit down with children teaching them the correct path? I hear some mothers are driving their children into prostitution because of a penchant for sweet things. I was in the Nhanga with girls and I was happy that they were asking questions which showed they were keen to learn and understand. I told them to focus on education and not boys. Through my Angel of Hope Foundation, I have a scholarship scheme for the benefit of academically-gifted but less privileged children. I would be glad to see children from this church benefiting,” she said.

The mother of the nation humbly asked the congregants to vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections.

“We wish on August 23, President Mnangagwa and his team of legislators and councillors to get votes so that we carry forward the developmental work that we are undertaking. I feel honoured to talk to you as women because that is where I belong. Semadzimai ndakumbirawo kuti mundiperekedzewo musi wa23,” she said, triggering ululations and the clapping of hands among the worshippers.

ZION Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi showered the First Lady with praises for her selflessness, love and zeal to help the people.

He expressed gratitude to Dr Mnangagwa for her hard work and empowering women in his church.

He read from Philippians 2:20: “For I have no one like him, who will be genuinely concerned for your welfare.”

He said on voting day, people must vote for a leader who cares for the people and has love for his country.

“Very soon we will go to the elections to vote for the MP, councillors, right up to the President. When you go out to vote, look for a leader who has concern and genuine love for the country. May God help us look for someone with love for the country and we follow that person. Let us have hope in our country. Let us trust those who are leading us,” he said.

Turning to the First Lady, Bishop Mutendi said: “We invited our mother here because of her love for the people. We have been seeing her going around the country empowering the less privileged because she cares for them. May God bless her abundantly,” he said.

Women’s Bank CEO Dr Mandas Marikanda spoke on the need for financial acumen.

“When you have an idea on how to make money, what should you do to expand it and increase it? Our bank is there to support these ideas. There are many people who ask for money without a business idea and they run into the challenges of squandering capital,” she said.

“When you come to the bank you will be focusing on increasing the goods that you had so that you sell to get money and pay back. I am glad that today I heard complaints after they would have reached the First Lady. I heard some people complaining that after borrowing, the bank immediately starts collecting repayments so when we hear such complaints we solve them there and then.

“It is my pleasure to tell you that we were issuing short-term loans for six months so we have taken your concerns into consideration and now have loans that go up to 12 months. Some will stretch up to 24 months depending on the nature of the project that you will be undertaking. Let’s say you want a peanut butter-making machine, I heard there are people here who make peanut butter, so that kind of loan is not paid quickly as you will be working as you pay back.

“We have brought along a team from the bank that will be here up to tomorrow so that those who want to open accounts are assisted. I am glad the Registrar-General’s office is helping us to acquire identity cards and if you have your documents you open your account immediately. You can work in groups. I also heard about the Fushai project which our mother is rolling out. You can buy your asset with the loan and then pay back using the mukando method and you would have secured the asset you need.”

Dr Marikanda said money helps ease many challenges, but one risks putting out the love fires at home by always asking for money from an already burdened spouse.

“I wanted to emphasise that on the issue of collateral security, the asset you would have acquired becomes your collateral. I have some bank authorities who will be here up to the end of the conference so if there is anyone requiring information, we are the rightful persons who solve financial challenges. The money we have is enough to cover everyone’s challenges and make God proud,” she said.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service chaplain Christine Phiri said women should be resolute in working for their families.

She hammered on the need for women to respect their spouses even after making it big in life.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa flanked by Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and his wife Mrs Mutendi follow proceedings during the church’s annual conference at Defe in Gokwe yesterday.

“Amai wants women who are resolute and remain with their families through thick and thin. The Zion Christian Church does not permit divorce. If we have differences, we solve them in the home samai nababa. We must exercise softness as women,” she said before bursting into the song “Zvinoda kutaura nehunyoro”.

“The Bible says if a woman lives well, she can draw her husband closer to God. Deborah would kneel before her husband who made lamps, but now we have challenges with women who spend time on social media and do not even cook for their husbands. The women will be busy on WhatsApp.

“When some people leave phones in the home, they behave as if they have left God. Our mother is going around the country urging people to live peacefully in their homes. Madzimai let us embrace the projects brought by our mother and we will make it in life,” she said.

Evangelist Nelly Gwatidzo said women must be steadfast and strong at all times.

“Amai wants a woman who, even if is at church or home, does not change her identity and character. Do we have a woman who says even if things go bad, I will keep on praying? A woman who when she dies and the church mates come for testimonies, your relatives will not be shocked with the good praises. They will say is this Betty who is being spoken of? We want a woman who does not induce young girls to abort, a woman who does not communicate with other men in her inbox. Do I have such a woman here? Are you here Deborah? Are you here Hannah? Do I have a woman who is saying forward with the Zion church? Are you standing well for the church in your community? Are you not doing things that give the church a bad name? Amai madzimai eZion are saying they will never embarrass you, they have promised that when in the church, we belong to Christ and when in the world we belong to Christ and when there is violence in homes you do not find us there because we belong to Christ. They have promised to utilise the projects and work harder for their families,” she said to wild applause.

Beneficiaries of the projects, Mrs Patricia Tuhwa, thanked the First Lady for giving them something to survive on.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate of attendance to one of the beneficiaries Angel of Hope Foundation training in detergent, petroleum jelly making and baking at Zion Christian Church at Defe in Gokwe yesterday.

“I am truly grateful to the First Lady for what she has done. I have been a widow for the past three years and was struggling to get something to sustain my family. My prayer has been answered with the detergent-making course that I completed. She has been a real blessing to me and my family,” she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Mrs Petronella Sutu who said her children were now assured of a brighter future courtesy of the First Lady.

“Dr Mnangagwa has come at a time where I needed her most. I had no certificate in my life, but now I am a certified baker because of her benevolence. The sky is the only limit as she has also brought along the Women’s Bank which has announced its preparedness to assist us. It can only be God who is working through our mother. I truly wish her a long life filled with blessings because of what she has done for me and other members of my church,” Mrs Sutu said.