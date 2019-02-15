First Lady consoles Chapoto family

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa consoles Mrs Leah Chapoto, the widow of Chief Enock Chapoto, at her Sunningdale home in Harare yesterday. - (Picture by John Manzongo)

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday paid her condolences to the Chapoto family at their home in Sunnigdale, Harare, following the death of Chief Chapoto of Kanyemba, Mashonaland Central Province.

Chief Chapoto, born Peter Enock, succumbed to prostate cancer at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Monday.

He was 71.

He will be buried on Sunday. Addressing mourners, Amai Mnangagwa said it was sad that Chief Chapoto had passed on.

She said Chief Chapoto played a significant role in the development of Kanyemba area.

“When I arrived in Kanyemba, the late Chief Chapoto welcomed me with so much love and permitted me to do my projects in his area. It is sad that he has left us. Hatingatongere Mwari, God has plans for each and every one of us,” she said.

“He gave me a goat as a welcome gift and would encourage me to continue working hard for the betterment of the community. For Kanyemba to be what it is today, I worked with him and my organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation. I am so devastated.

“Mwari vane matongero avo uye rufu harujairike. Hatingatongere Mwari kana vadana. Zororai murugare Baba.”

She consoled Mrs Chapoto and told her to be strong and accept that it was God’s will.

“The whole family is now looking up to you even myself, I would be seeking your guidance from now and kana ndauya kuKanyemba. Mwari vakusimbisei, vakunyaradzei Amai,” she said.

She then handed over some foodstuffs to the family for use during the funeral.

The First Lady, through her foundation – Angel of Hope, has been visiting the Doma community in Kanyemba working with the late Chief Chapoto in various projects for the development of that community.

She visited Masoka, Angwa, Chagurika, Mariga and Chapoto villages among others and interacted with the communities, who raised a number of issues pertaining to their welfare.

She then joined hands with the late Chief Chapoto and came up with various projects in the Chikunda-speaking community.

Amai Mnangagwa facilitated the construction of a health centre, drilling of boreholes, introduced fish farming and community gardening for the Doma community among other projects.

Family members and the Kanyemba community described the late Chief Chapoto as a hardworking leader who had his community at heart.

They commended the First Lady for standing with them. Family spokesperson and brother to the deceased, Mr Dominic Chapoto, said: “My brother was a unifier and had so much love for everyone. He was always cheerful.

“He was working with the First Lady and the Government on various projects for the community, a sign that he had his people at heart. On behalf of the family and the Kanyemba community, I would like to thank the First Lady for her love. She has a kind heart and is always there to help people regardless of one’s status or religion.

“She came to pay her condolences, something we were not expecting. We thought she was going to send a representative, but she actually came in person and this speaks volumes about the kind of person she is.”