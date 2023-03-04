First Lady calls for coordinated global fight against poaching

Wildlife Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and Imire Game Park founder Mrs Judy Travers feed an elephant during one of her visits with inmates convicted of wildlife crimes to enable them to appreciate the importance of safeguarding wildlife. — Pictures: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa–Senior Reporter

WILDLIFE conservation needs the participation and involvement of all stakeholders to have a coordinated domestic, regional and international response to combat the growing poaching scourge, wildlife ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

Dr Mnangagwa is also the country’s environment, tourism and hospitality industry patron.

She made the remarks at the United Nations World Wildlife Day 2023, which was commemorated under the theme, “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”, with calls for renewing local and global partnerships in wildlife conservation.

The day is commemorated on March 3 annually, in line with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution number A/RES/68/205 in recognition of the intrinsic value of wildlife and its contributions to the various dimensions of sustainable development.

“The 3rd of March 1973 is the signature day for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the day CITES was adopted and signed in Washington, DC,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

“We therefore wish to take this opportunity to wish CITES a Happy 50th Birthday. Wildlife Conservation needs the participation and involvement of all stakeholders. The 2023 World Wildlife Day reminds us of the need to have a coordinated domestic, regional and international response to combat the growing poaching scourge.”

Dr Mnangagwa said the provided the world an opportunity to celebrate the beautiful and rich wildlife biodiversity, and to also remind nations of the multiple threats which wildlife populations face, especially habitat loss and fragmentation, illegal trade, overexploitation and wildlife crime like poaching.

She said there was an urgent need for a global collective effort to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which corrodes the country’s resource base, damages the economy and degrades the ecosystems.

Part of the crowd follow proceedings during the United Nations World Wildlife Day 2023 commemorations which was officiated by Wildlife Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday.

“Our national constitution says, ‘Every person has the right to have the environment protected for the benefit of present and future generations, through reasonable legislative and other measures that promote conservation and secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources while promoting economic and social development’.

“Those words are a guiding light as we engage in our solemn task to sustainably conserve our wildlife resources,” the First Lady said.

In the spirit of developing the inter-agency coordination and capacities needed to tackle wildlife crime offences, Dr Mnangagwa said, Zimparks partnered other Government institutions like the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Immigration Department, and other Government Institutions to improve intelligence sharing and strengthening of border controls through the establishment of the Multi Agency Crime Intelligence Units in the Zambezi Valley.

“Such initiatives improve our capability as a nation to combat poaching and send out a message that there is a zero tolerance on poaching. Just like many other markets, illegal wildlife trade has gone via the Internet as evidence shows that sellers and buyers are now using online platforms and encrypted messaging applications.

“Such sophisticated transnational organised crime calls for a stronger criminal justice system with robust legal frameworks as well as transparent prosecutorial and judicial processes.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has run several short courses for wildlife law enforcement staff as part of collaborative capacity building. Transnational criminal syndicates can only be broken down through international cooperation, cross-border investigations therefore the role played by regional and international agreements needs no emphasis,” she said.

Local communities, the First Lady said, were increasingly becoming involved in protecting wildlife resources through the training of community-based resource monitors.

“We are grateful to the funding of such capacity building initiatives by CIRAD in Binga, African Wildlife Foundation in the Zambezi Valley and other places, World Wide Fund For Nature in Binga, UNDP in Zambezi Valley. Gonarezhou Conservation Trust, Matusadona Conservation Trusts and Umfurudzi Park are examples of how co – management agreements can contribute towards community development. Such partnerships place community development at the centre of their activities.

Game Rangers perform drill displays during the United Nations World Wildlife Day 2023 commemorations which was officiated by Wildlife Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday.

“A lot of infrastructure like schools and clinics has been repaired as well as several community capacity building initiatives. Books have been donated to schools around Matusadona National Park and nutritional gardens have been built around Chizarira national Park. These partners will be talking to us today on what they are doing for Wildlife conservation. Partnerships come in many forms, it could be donations from businesses, community-based Resources Monitors doing anti-poaching and community education duties in their areas.

“We are grateful to organisations like International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) which have partnered the Government in building and maintaining infrastructure like roads, houses and equipment in Hwange National Park. “Organisations like African Parks and Frankfurt Zoological Society have co management agreements with Zimparks and this has seen huge investments of funds in Matusadona and Gonarezhou respectively,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

The importance of partnerships and coalition building in Zimbabwe, she said, was best summed up by the saying, “if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go farther, go together”.

“We all have one Mother Earth, and it is our collective duty to look after it. As part of strengthening our national legislation, Zimbabwe developed a new Communal Areas Management Program for Indigenous Resources programme (CAMPFIRE) policy and the Parks and Wildlife Act, (chapter 20:14) is in the process of review and community empowerment issues as well as relief for victims of human wildlife conflict are some of the issues being addressed by the review.

“We thank you for coming together today with Zimparks to collectively share world wildlife day. We stand tall with the world as part of the global community and declare our pride and love of our heritage and our nation’s wildlife and wild places,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbra Rwodzi said World Wildlife Day had become the biggest global event dedicated to wildlife conservation.

Wildlife, she said, was a heritage no one could afford to neglect as doing that would be a betrayal of both current and future generations.

“As we celebrate our wildlife, let me hasten to bring to the fore the sterling efforts of our first defenders, dedicated men and women who lay their lives to protect our wildlife resources.

“Our rangers continue to make a difference as they whole-heartedly defend our treasure. Some have sacrificed their lives in line whilst others have lost life and limb,” the Deputy Minister said.

Wildlife poaching, she said, was not the only threat to wildlife as there were others like habitat modification, pollution, veld fires and climate change.

“This makes it mandatory for us to formulate strategies, mobilise resources towards mitigating their impacts on wildlife,” she said.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi noted that Dr Mnangagwa had played a pivotal role in bringing wildlife conservation issues to the fore.

“She has also been instrumental in addressing human-wildlife conflict issues through her several initiatives including visiting conflict hotspot areas and victims. She emphasises the need for lasting solutions to human wildlife conflict,” she said.

ZimParks director general Dr Fulton Mangwanya said his organisation, as the apex agency responsible for wildlife conservation in the country, valued the day and attendant celebrations.

“This year’s theme is a befitting one as it reminds us to work together in combating threats to our wildlife. Our collective experience and skills are needed more than ever before,” he said.

The Zimparks boss paid tribute to Dr Mnangagwa for her role and dedication to wildlife conservation issues especially her assistance in addressing Human Wildlife Conflict issues country wide.

“Thank you very much Your Excellence, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for being a leading voice in the protection of wildlife. You are truly the biggest partner in wildlife conservation.

“The 2023 wildlife day theme “Partners in Wildlife Conservation” is a theme worthy rallying around as it fosters cooperation in the conservation business. Such partnerships range from local community participation in resource protection to financial investments by huge organisations like Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) some of which are present here today. All of you are important to us and we are proud to be associated with all of you,” he said.

WWF country director Dr Enos Shumba said this year’s World Wildlife Day celebrations marked 50 years since the adoption of CITES and signified collective action between CITES member-states, civil society and the private sector in protecting endangered species from excessive exploitation and illegal trading.

The day, he said, provided an opportunity to reflect on the collective responsibility in protecting the diversity of life on earth.

A Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management game ranger shows and explains the kit they use as they carry out duties during the World Wildlife Day in Harare yesterday.

“It allows us to celebrate our successes and energises us to face and tackle existing and emerging challenges and opportunities. Despite the commendable conservation initiatives around the globe, many wildlife species are on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction and a worsening climate crisis. Today also awakens us to the importance of local communities as active participants and direct beneficiaries of our conservation efforts,” he said.

“We are proud to be part of this partnership as Zimbabwe has continued to score conservation success of global acclaim.”

United Nations Development Programme deputy representative Mrs Madelena Monoja bemoaned that human activities were laying waste to the once-thriving forests, jungles, farmland, oceans, rivers, seas and lakes.

“One million species teeter on the brink of extinction due to habitat destruction, fossil fuel pollution and the worsening climate crisis. We must end this war on nature,” she said.

Mrs Manoja said UNDP, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry was implementing a 6-year GEF6 project, also known as the Zambezi Valley Biodiversity Project which focuses on combating illegal wildlife trade, reducing the key threats to wildlife and strengthening sustainable livelihoods of local communities who are the most effective guardians of biodiversity.

“The project is contributing towards Sustainable Development Goal 15 which focuses on Life on Land and biodiversity loss. The GEF6 project is being implemented in partnership with four responsible parties and these are the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Forestry Commission, Environmental Management Agency and campfire association. The project is also partnering with NGOs and local communities to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and rural district councils to strengthen management of community wildlife conservancies.”

Representing African Wildlife Foundation, Mrs Olivia Mufute said;

“In Zimbabwe, AWF started project implementation from 1999 to date and we have been spearheading life-changing projects and programs in the Mid Zambezi Valley landscape to impact communities in wildlife areas,” she said.

Dr Mufute said this year’s World Wildlife Day theme, ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’ aligned with AWF Zimbabwe’s 10-year Conservation Strategy roadmap which emphasises on strategic partnerships as critical for the attainment of thriving wildlife, secure habitats and increased quality of life for people.

“We are fulfilling this through strategic partnerships with the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), development partners and other Conservation players. All our efforts as AWF are in line with the National Development Strategy 1 which prioritises sustainable environment, tourism and climate resilience as economic growth anchors.”