Film industry gives Omotoso the nod

Renowned film and television director Akin Omotoso has been honoured with an Africa Cinema Legend award by the Africa Rising International Film Festival.

Omotoso received the award during an intimate dinner attended by close friends, family and colleagues at AtholPlace House & Villa in Sandton, Johannesburg last Thursday.

The award was the festival’s bid to commemorate and celebrate the past, present and future of African cinema.

“The basketball film Rise which is a story about how a family of Nigerian immigrants moved to Greece and sons Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas rose to basketball fame is almost a mirror image of Omotoso’s own story and journey as a filmmaker,” says the chairperson of Africa Rising International Film Festival Lala Tuku.

“For us, Omotoso reflects where we come from, where we are and where we are going.”

The Nigerian filmmaker rose to success in SA as a writer, actor and director who has now transcended the globe.

He continues to break boundaries as he redefines the importance of African storytelling. He has recently received global praise for his 2022 Disney biographical sports drama film, Rise.

“(Right now) is a great time for Africans to showcase their talent. What we see now as opposed to back in the day is that people from across the world can access and witness the pool of talented African actors and directors from streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney – unlike back in the day when you’d have your show on VHS with not many people getting to see it,” said the 48-year-old filmmaker.

“The global streaming services make a difference in the world we’re living in today and it gives Africans a broader scale to showcase their skills.”

Omotoso first made his breakthrough into the industry in the early 90s with memorable roles on two popular South African soapies, Isidingo and Generations, but little did he know he’d fall in love with the art of directing – an inner voice he had to take heed to despite his love of becoming an actor.

This career move afforded him the title of one of the best directors on the African continent.

“Acting and directing happened about the same time when I was in drama school 26 years ago. While I was studying acting, I realised I had a passion for directing but at the time there weren’t any film schools seeing that SA was just three years into its democracy,” he said.

“As I was in drama school, I started teaching myself how to direct from the side. While I was on Generations and Isidingo, I was always directing other projects, I then left Generations to focus full-time on directing.

“By 2004, I had already directed three short films which I take pride in till today. One thing I like about being a director is that you are part of a bigger team, however, as an actor, you’re a member of the team.”

In the past two decades, Omotoso has managed to grow and solidify his international footprint.

When asked what the secret remedy to his success was, the multi-award-winning director replied: “While each project is different, maintaining the same type of passion is what gets you there.”

“It has always been my thing to tell stories that will capture and relate to people on a global scale.

“I always pace myself when directing some of my projects because, at the end of the day, it is all a marathon.

“26 years ago, I went into the industry with the mindset that it’s all going to take time – and all I need to do is to try to get better every time.”

The festival director who was also present at Omotoso's honorary dinner, Ayanda Sithebe concluded, "We celebrate African Film and TV thought leaders who have contributed to telling authentic African stories within the continent. We give them their flowers while they can still smell them."