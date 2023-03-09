‘Field schools equip farmers with knowledge for maximum production’

Online

THE Government is looking to establish farmer field schools in all of the country’s 35 000 villages to easy extension service provision as part of efforts to bridge the knowledge gap held responsible for the agriculture sector’s failure to perform to its potential.

During his recent tour of Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots in Mafinyela village in Matabeleland North, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) chief director Professor Obert Jiri stressed the importance of establishing farmer field schools highlighting how they are key in capacity building through knowledge exchange.

Farmer field schools are an initiative designed to ensure that farmers get knowledge for maximum production.

“The village farmer field schools will provide a centralised point where farmers will interact with extension services workers,” said professor Jiri stressing how the gatherings would have a knowledge mobilisation role, which cannot be derived from any other setting.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is introducing the concept at village head level, with the village head’s farm being the site for the school.

“The village head’s place will be used as the farmer field school, as we move towards educating farmers on the specifics and tenets for maximum crop production,” said professor Jiri.

In addition, the initiative will seek to capacitate and support farmers so they can effectively produce on their allocated land.

Professor Jiri highlighted that technical information can aid in ensuring agricultural output well in advance. Therefore, farmer field schools are critical in guaranteeing that farmers have access to information, as they go about their production business.

“Farmer field schools are a key component in bridging the knowledge gap for increased production,” he said.

The agricultural industry is the backbone of the country’s economy as it provides raw material for the processing industry, henceforth, it is key that the sector remains competitive through increased production.

“Agriculture remains the country’s top revenue earner and it has more capacity to alleviate poverty than any other sector therefore it is crucial to expand extension services, as they are key in unlocking the sector’s potential in this age of unpredictable weather patterns,” said Professor Jiri.

Recently, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka said his Ministry’s strategy was to initiate development that left no one, a household or village behind and would be anchored on the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).