Fees directive cast in stone: Murwira

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

Government has warned its colleges and universities to comply with a directive to reduce fees for students on attachment saying those not abiding by the order face charges of insubordination. Some teacher training colleges are reportedly refusing to abide by the directive.

In an interview yesterday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amom Murwira said the order was not defiable.

“I met all vice chancellors about three weeks ago and we agreed that this had to be done. It is not defiable if it is a public university or college owned by the State.

“The only thing we do not do is to interfere with the fees charged by private colleges,” he said.

The decisions by Government to slash fees for students on attachment followed concerns by both students and parents.

Universities and colleges were charging students on attachment the same amount as those on campus.

“Institutions that do not adhere to Government’s directive would be charged with insubordination,” said Prof Murwira.

Government made the fees reduction decision in March this year, as a measure meant to bring relief to learners who were struggling to meet the costs.

When he announced the move then, permanent secretary in the ministry Dr Desire Sibanda said Government had considered the economic environment and socio-economic status of a majority of the students.

Students on attachment will only pay 60 percent of the fees, enough to meet supervisory costs and the use of learning facilities by students while on attachment.

Students in university undergo a 12-month attachment period.

The students are assessed while on the job normally twice within the academic year.

Besides paying school fees, the students have to meet accommodation and transport costs.

Most companies do not pay students on attachment allowances to enable them meet the costs.

For those that pay, the amounts are insignificant.