Farmers urged to plant early maturing crops

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Mashonaland East Provincial Agritex officer Mr Leonard Munamati has urged farmers to plant early maturing short-season varieties and to plant their crops up to the end of this month to take advantage of the prevailing wet spell.

Mr Munamati was speaking to the media in Marondera and also called on all households who received inputs under Pfumvudza programme to follow all the principles of conservation agriculture.

“The Meteorological Services Department has predicted a normal to above normal rainfall season. Although the season has been affected by an early dry spell, farmers are encouraged to plant up to the end of December.

“Farmers should plant early maturity short season varieties since we are already behind time.

“All households who received inputs under the climate-proofed Presidential Inputs Scheme (Pfumvudza) are encouraged to follow religiously the principles of conservation agriculture like mulching to conserve moisture in case of mid-season dry spells. Do not give up, we still have time to plant,” Mr Munamati said.