Farmers pressed to submit productivity forms.

Elton Manguwo

The Government has urged farmers to submit their production and productivity forms, a strategic measure in place to enhance planning and policy formulation.

This arrangement is aimed at promoting production and maximum land utilisation while giving a platform for Government to audit land use.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera said farmers should submit their forms by April so Government can measure the growers’ seasonal performance.

“Data from production and productivity return forms from A1 and A2 farmers will be analysed to inform Government programming.

“The forms are critical in providing data which enhance decision-making in agricultural production as the Government will remain informed on progress. All A1 and A2 farmers are compelled to fill in these production productivity return forms as they are mandatory,” said Dr Basera.

As Government implements the Rural Development 8.0 strategy in line with rural industrialisation steaming from the agriculture sector, production forms will measure the performance of the A1 and A2 farmers so their combined contribution to the overall economy can be assessed.

“The information from the productivity forms is critical in Government planning for food security of the country,” he said.

The Government is looking at boosting agriculture production in pursuant of attaining an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

“Our land utilisation is not at its best rate as the reports from the previous A1 and A2 productivity reports suggest that there are some levels of underutilisation therefore continued assessment and improvements is important,” said Dr Basera.

Recently the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka highlighted that one could securitise borrowing on the strength of their enterprise and productivity as a farmer, that is having track record of production.

“We challenge farmers to maximise production on their respective farms in an effort to attain food, feed and seed security for the nation in line with developing the economy into an upper middle income by 2030,” said Dr Masuka.

The Government emphasises on value chain financing as a viable avenue that farmers can explore to borrow and productivity forms are important in proving that track record.

The Ministry is encouraging farmers to explore means to produce on their land which is critical in improving livelihoods and accelerating rural development.