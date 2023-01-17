False start for Zim at IHF Trophy Continental Phase

The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S junior team which is currently at the ongoing International Handball Federation Trophy continental phase, began their campaign on a losing note when they went down to Congo on Monday.

Zimbabwe lost 20-55 to the hosts in their first game at the tournament.

It was a tough task for the side that arrived in Congo on Monday morning- hours before the match which was scheduled for the evening.

Congo had the upper hand from the onset, taking a 29-10 lead by half time.

Zimbabwe is back in action this afternoon as they face Guinea.

The team will be hoping for a better result.

