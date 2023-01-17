False start for Zim at IHF Trophy Continental Phase

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S junior team which is currently at the ongoing International Handball Federation Trophy continental phase, began their campaign on a losing note when they went down to Congo on Monday.

Zimbabwe lost 20-55 to the hosts in their first game at the tournament.

It was a tough task for the side that arrived in Congo on Monday morning- hours before the match which was scheduled for the evening.

Congo had the upper hand from the onset, taking a 29-10 lead by half time.

Zimbabwe is back in action this afternoon as they face Guinea.

The team will be hoping for a better result.